With the recent increase in attempted suicides and the unfortunate death of Dr. Allwell Orji who jumped via the 3rd Mainland Bridge into the Lagoon on Sunday, March 19, the events of last week has led to an increase in awareness about suicide.

Nigerians have been urged to not always keep to themselves, seek help from professionals among others.

Below are 10 facts you should know about Suicide:

1.) Males take their own lives at nearly four times the rate of females and represent 77.9% of all suicides.

2.) Females are more likely than males to have suicidal thoughts.

3.) About 2/3 of people who complete suicide are depressed at the time of their deaths. Depression that is untreated, undiagnosed, or ineffectively treated is the number 1 cause of suicide.

4.) People who have a dependence on alcohol or drugs in addition to being depressed are at greater risk for suicide.

5.) Most suicidal people give definite warning signals of their suicidal intentions, but others are often unaware of the significance of these warnings or unsure what to do about them.

6.) Suicide is preventable. Most suicidal people desperately want to live; they are just unable to see alternatives to their problems.

7.) Talking about suicide does not cause someone to become suicidal. It actually helps to talk about suicide, and the feelings and thoughts behind it.

8.) Surviving family members not only suffer the loss of a loved one to suicide, but are also themselves at higher risk of suicide and emotional problems.

9.) People who are depressed and exhibit the following symptoms are at particular risk of suicide:

-Extreme hopelessness

-A lack of interest in activities that were previously pleasurable

-Heightened anxiety and/or panic attacks

-Global insomnia

-Talk about suicide or a prior history of attempts/acts

-Irritability and agitation

10.) Peer support plays an important role in the treatment of mental and substance use disorders and holds a potential for helping those at risk for suicide.