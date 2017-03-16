The Yoruba movie industry has not taken the backseat as regards movie production in Nollywood and they have unarguably produced great movies with seasoned actors who interpret their given roles exceptionally.

Some of this talented Yoruba movie actors are not even from the South West yet they are well known in the Yoruba movie industry.

We bring you 10 non yoruba actors that have excelled in the Yoruba movie industry.

1 Fathia Balogun

Beautiful actress, Fathia is from Urhobo in Delta State. She started acting Yoruba movies after she returned to Lagos from Dublin.

2 Rachael Oniga

Rachael Oniga Veteran Nollywood actress hails from Eku in Delta state. Though Delta Igbo, Oniga features in mainly Yoruba movies and less of English. Oniga was married to a Yoruba man from Epe, Lagos state.

3 Liz Da Silva

Elizabeth Omowunmi Tekovi Da Silva is a Nigerian (Nollywood) actress and producer born in Obalende to Togolese parents. She features mostly in Yoruba indigenous movies and started her professional acting career in 2004 when she was introduced by star actress Iyabo Ojo.

4 Mercy Aigbe

She hails from Edo State and is happily married to Lanre Gentry. The beautiful thespian is blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

5 Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu who was once married to Adeniyi Johnson is from Auchi in Edo State.

6 Kevin Ikeduba

Kevin Ngozi Ikeduba born on August 21 in Ebute-Metta is from Delta state and widely known as the ‘Bad Boy’ in Nollywood, he is one of the few stars that act in both Yoruba and English movies.

7 Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon was born in Lagos but her parents hail from Okpella in Benin, Edo state. She has a son with ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

8 Richardo Agbor

He is from Ikom local government area in Cross River State but was raised in Lagos. He has in popular Yoruba and English movies.

9 Regina Chukwu

Regina Chukwu who lost her husband about 14 years ago is an Igbo lady popularly known for her roles in Yoruba movies.

10 Rose Odika

Although she is based in Ibadan, the Yoruba actress hails from Aniocha North local government of Delta state.