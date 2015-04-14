Having an expensive car we know is the in-thing in the entertainment industry and our popular celebs will never fail to disappoint in acquiring these sexy and ridiculously expensive cool toys!

Ranging from Bentleys to Porsches and even Ferarris, please try to hold in all your ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as you take in 10 celebrity cars that will totally knock you off your feet!

1. Wizkid

Star Boy artiste, Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim better known as Wizkid got himself an early New Year’s present this year in the form of a Bentley Continental which cost him a whooping 45 million Naira. It is a sleek ride with super-luxury premium two doors offered as a coupe or convertible with an extensive range of drive-trains and performance levels.

Wizkid has also got a Porsche Panamera S and plenty others.

2. Davido

This self proclaimed OBO is one crazy fanatic of cars and he recently got himself a new toy in the form of a Porshe Turbo S

3. Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke might have dreamt of being an F1 racer when he was a kid because the talented ‘bad boy’ has got a Plymouth Prowler Convertible with a top speed of 118 mph (180 km/h)!!!

4. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye has got a super sexy 2014 Bentley Continental GT which can go up to 200-mph.

5. Obafemi Martins

This sexy footballer has got a Mercedes Benz which costs a screaming 91Million Naira!!!!!!

6. MI

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has got a Mercedes G Wagon and a Bentley.

7. Joseph Yobo

Super Eagles defender, Joseph Yobo boasts of a $275,000 Ferrari car.

8. Ibinabo Fiberesema

AGN President Ibinabo Fiberesema may not alaways flaunt her toys on Instagram but she owns a nice black Mercedes G-wagon.

9. Ini Edo

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has got a 2014 G-wagon that costs 32 million Naira.

10. Emma Nyra

Emma Nyra is the proud owner of a MBW 2015 edition.