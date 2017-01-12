10 suspected cult members including a lady have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly partaking in a cult clash, which led to a breach of the peace on Tuesday in Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were said to have been arrested in various locations in Mowe following the clash between two rival cults.

It was reported that residents scampered to safety as the gun battle raged. Policemen from the Mowe division were said to have chased the cult members away.

A source had said the cult members were not from the community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday said the groups came to Mowe and unleashed mayhem on the area.

He said, “They vandalised vehicles and made life uncomfortable for innocent residents of the area. Distress calls were made to the Area Commander, Sagamu and Divisional Police Officer, Mowe division.

“Consequently, policemen were swiftly deployed in the area and they repelled the assailants. In the process, 10 of the hoodlums were arrested, including a female member.”