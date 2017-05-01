The attention of the public has been drawn to injuries inflicted on a 10-year-old boy, Fawaz by his aunt in Kano State.

According to a Facebook User, Aishat Alubankudi, the aunt, one Rukayya, pressed a hot iron Fawaz’s chest over an allegation of theft.

Alubankudi said Fawaz, who Rukayya brought from a village in Osun State, has known no peace since joining her in Kano

She said, ” Rukayya or Mama Arafa brought her nephew from a village in Osun state, no school, no enjoyment and no rest of mind for Fawaz, a 10 years old boy. This is another recent act of her inhumanity, Mama Arafa pressed a hot iron on Fawaz’s chest over an allegation of theft. She lives in Naibawa, Kano. Can someone arrange for her arrest but no violence. The boy would sometimes sleep outside which puts him at risk of all forms of abuse particularly sexual abuse.”