A student of University of Lagos, Ariyibi Ayomide reportedly committed suicide after she was disgraced publicly by her roommates.

The 100-level student from the faculty of business administration in department of Employee Relations and Human Resources Management (ER & HRM) had been accused of taking makeup kits and clothes that didn’t belong to her.

Her roommates had then taken it up against her calling her all sorts of names to shame her. Some other residents of her hostel had reportedly joined in the shaming as she was led away by her mother after the issue had been resolved.

However, on getting home, she reportedly drank a bottle of popular insecticide, sniper to take her own life.

One Ajani Damilola, who is also a student of the university narated the story on her Facebook page.

