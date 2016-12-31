Today December 31 marks the end of 2016 and a lot has happened in the global scene- from the shock victory of Republican Candidate, Donald Trump in the US presidential election to BREXIT among others.

We have compiled the major world events that transpired in the outgoing year….enjoy

1.) Zika Virus Outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced an outbreak of Zika virus January 27, 2016 and warned that the virus was likely to spread across all of the Americas, and then possibly the entire globe.

Zika virus was first detected in 1947 in monkeys in Africa but it has spread on a massive scale in the Americas, where transmission was first detected in Brazil in May 2015.

It was reported to be transmitted by mosquitoes which carry the virus and a lack of any natural immunity is thought to be help in the infection to spread rapidly as it mostly affect pregnant women.

2.) Suicide Bombings In Belgium

Three coordinated suicide bombings occurred on the morning of 22 March 2016 in Belgium: two at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels. Thirty-two civilians and three perpetrators were killed, and more than 300 people were injured. Another bomb was found during a search of the airport. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

3.) Panama Papers:

Leaked documents containing personal financial information about wealthy individuals and public official which had previously been kept private led to widespread probe of the people involved.

The leaked documents exposed wealthy individuals enjoying tax havens by laundering their money through Mossack Fonseca shell companies for a Mexican drug cartel. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) leaked the documents April 3 . Prominent names like former UK Prime Minister, David Cameroon, Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson who left office in April 2016 following the Panama Papers revelations among other prominent figures mentioned.

4.) BREXIT

Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union following a referendum held on 23 June 2016 in which 52% of votes were cast in favour of leaving the EU. The word BREXIT is coined from “Britain” and “exit”.

David Cameroon resigned as UK Prime Minister as a result of the outcome of the referendum he called for and Theresa May took over from him.

5.) Failed Coup In Turkey

A coup d’état was attempted on 15 July 2016 in Turkey against state institutions, including, but not limited to the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces that organized themselves as the Peace at Home Council.

Over 300 people were killed and more than 2,100 were injured during the failed coup.

6.) Earthquakes In Italy

An earthquake hit Central Italy on 24 August 2016 killing 297 people and injuring 365 others while people with less serious injuries were treated on the spot.

The country was hit by another two months later.

7.) North Korea’s Nuclear Test

North Korea conducted a nuclear detonation on 9 September 2016, at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site. The test was conducted in defiance of the international community and which duly prompted wide international condemnation.

8.) US Presidential Election

After several months of campaigning, the US Presidential election was held November 8. The election was keenly contested between Democrat nominee, Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s shock win was met with protests due to his unconventional campaign rhetorics. The US president-elect would be sworn-in as the 58th president of the free world January 20, 2017.

9) Chapecoense Plane Crash In Colombia

November 28, 2016 was a gloomy one as a plane carrying 77 passengers including players and staff of a Brazilian Football Club players was involved in a crash in Colombia. The Brazilian club, Chapecoense was going to play the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Nacional, a match that was seen as the biggest in the history of the club.

Only six people survived the crash.

10.) Death Of Cuban Revolutionary Leader, Fidel Castro

The man who was claimed to have survived 638 assasination attempt succumbed to death on November 25 as his brother, President Raúl Castro, announced his death in a brief speech. His death attracted mixed reactions.

11.) Russian Ambassador Shot Dead

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov was shot dead by a 22-year-old off duty Turkish police officer at an art exhibition in Ankara on December 20.

The 62-year-old was several minutes into a speech at an embassy-sponsored photo exhibition when a man in a suit shot the diplomat in the back from close range multiple times.