At least 1,237 Nigerians were stopped from entering Germany between January and November 2016, according to official documents cited by a German newspaper.

The Nigerians were among 19,720 migrants stopped from entering Germany during the period, the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung (NOZ) reported, citing numbers from the German Federal Police.

Scores of Nigerians travel out of the country daily illegally seeking greener pastures in Europe, U.S. and Asia.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how 83 Nigerians crossed illegally from Nigeria to Europe, daily, via the Mediterranean in the first nine months of 2016, according to data by the European Union shows.

The 2016 number turned back by German authorities marked a more than 100 per cent increase in comparison to 2015, when 8,913 migrants were stopped from entering the country over the course of the whole year.

Despite the overall increase, the newspaper reported that the number of people turned away by police has been going down in recent months.

This is partly due to the fact that Germany’s border controls now only take place at the border to Austria, NOZ said.