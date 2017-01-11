13 Boko Haram suspects in in various parts of Nigeria including Lagos State have been arrested by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

SSS through Tony Opuiyo released a report that its operatives on January 10 in Oko Oba area of Lagos State arrested four suspected fleeing members of the Boko Haram.

Nine others were also arrested in various parts of the country, the agency, also called DSS, stated.

The suspects picked in Lagos were identified as Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar.

They were suspected to have fled to Lagos to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the north-east.

The service also arrested, on January 10, a kingpin of the sect in Okene town, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, he was said to be the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene and was responsible for the coordination of Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of Kogi State.

Operatives of the agency also said two fleeing Boko Haram terrorists were arrested at Mutum Biyu in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on New Year day.

The suspects, Bale Grema and Kolomi Adba-Aji, the agency said, were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in Boko Haram activities.

On January 7, one Muhammad Auwal was arrested at Andaza village, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State in connection with terrorist activities.