Officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) backed up by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command have sealed no fewer than 13 filling stations in Badagry for allegedly tampering with their meters in order to cheat customers.

PUNCH learnt that two Total filling stations, an MRS filling station and two Energy filling stations were allegedly involved in the act.

Others are Dalco, Royal Stream, Lasbat, Ramos, JWMS, Jackos, Olubisi Obinja and NYBO filling stations.

The affected filling stations reportedly under-dispensed fuel between 0.4 and 1 litre in every 10 litres of petrol sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a source, the filling stations were sealed on Thursday, January 5 after NSCDC had received reports from some customers, lamenting that the fuel sold to them at the filling stations did not commensurate with the amount they paid.

“But because the NSCDC does not have the power to seal filling stations, the DPR was informed about what was going in the filling stations. On Thursday, two NSCDC teams gave DPR officials security back-up to the Badagry area.

“It was discovered that 13 filling stations dispensed fuel below the standard metering. They have been sealed up and their owners have several questions to answer before the DPR,” the source added.