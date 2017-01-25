Parents of a 22-month-old girl, Mayowa Aweda of Unity Estate, Idimu, Lagos were gripped with fear after their housemaid allegedly fled home with their child on Monday.

The 14-year-old housemaid, Christiana, was said to have left with the girl around 7pm when the parents were not at home.

PUNCH reports that Mayowa’s mother, Iyabo Aweda, had, while she and her husband were going to work that morning, instructed Christiana to wash plates and clothes before she returned from office.

It was gathered that when the husband, Leo Aweda, came back from work in the evening, Christiana

had yet to carry out the tasks.

A few minutes after, Leo was said to have gone to a salon to have a haircut and took Segun, their first child, along, leaving Christiana and Mayowa at home.

“I came back from the salon around 7am to discover that Mayowa and the housemaid were not at home

.

“A resident said he saw her going out with my daughter around 7pm. She left with a rechargeable lamp. That was the only thing she took away; all her belongings are still at home.

“We got her in July 2016 through my wife’s friend, called Iya Samuel. We enrolled her in a private school and my wife sends N5,000 to her mother every month. She is in Basic 5. She is from Iseyin, Oyo State. I didn’t want my wife to employ her in the first place. We don’t have her picture.”

The mother said Christiana had once fled home after she damaged the rope used for starting a generator, but was intercepted by a security guard at the estate gate.

She stated that she had wanted Christiana to leave a few months ago, but the housemaid’s mother begged her to rescind her decision.

The Housemaid’s guarantor, Iya Samuel, was arrested by policemen from the Idimu division, where the case was reported, while Christiana’s mother had been informed about the incident.

“We called the woman this morning (Tuesday) to ask if she saw Christiana. She said she had not seen her,” Iyabo added.

Hours later, an enthusiastic Leo revealed that the maid and his daughter had been found at Oshodi under bridge by the police.

“Praise the Lord, I just received a call that they have been found in Oshodi under bridge. I learnt that some policemen saw them under Oshodi bridge. She had yet to tell us why she fled home with the child,” he said.