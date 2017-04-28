Fifteen suspects have confessed that they were involved in the clash between two gangs in Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos State, which claimed the life of a load carrier, identified only as Kayode, PUNCH reports.

The suspects were arraigned with 24 others on Thursday, April 27 at the Lagos State Mobile Court on four counts bordering on breach of the peace and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Recall that rival groups – Alamutu boys and Akala boys – clashed over the sharing of money collected from traders in a market in the community.

Apart from Kayode, who was killed by a stray bullet, a policeman was also shot in the leg, while about 10 shops were set on fire by the hoodlums.

It took a combined team of police and men of the Nigerian Army to restore normalcy to the area while 68 persons were arrested.

After the suspects were screened, 39 persons were brought before a magistrate, Mr. Tosin Ojuromi, on Thursday.

Fifteen of them, who pleaded guilty to the offences, were sentenced to between six and two years’ imprisonment with an option of fine ranging from N150,000 to N200,000.

Sixteen accused, who pleaded not guilty, were granted bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties in like sum, adding that the suspects should be remanded pending when their bail conditions would be perfected.

Ojuromi, however, discharged and acquitted eight accused after proper identification, and adjourned till May 25, 2017, for commencement of trial of the 16 defendants.