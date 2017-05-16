The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that 15 persons including six national women leaders of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, were killed in an auto accident in Kaduna State.

FRSC’s Sector Head of Operations, Kaduna, Mr. Salish Umar Galadunci, confirmed the incidents.

He, however, could not say whether the women leaders were part of the accident which occurred along Kajuru Junction, Maraba Rido Kachia Road, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

PUNCH gathered that five high-ranking women lost their lives along with the driver of the bus conveying them from Kebbi State after attending the inauguration of the church in the state.

In his account, the source said the wife of a former ERCC Secretary General and Vice Chairman, Sanga Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Mrs. lydia Nuhu Idzi, was among the women that died in the accident.

Galadunci said in another rescue operation carried out by the men of the sector command, another accident, claiming three lives, occurred along the Mazuga Village, 10 kilometres away from Kachia-Kafanchan Road on Saturday.

The FRSC official said items recovered from one of the vehicles included five locally-made AK47 rifles and a magazine.

He said, “In another development, on Saturday, May 12, at Mazuga Village, 10 kilometres from Kachia – Kafanchan Road, another accident happened involving two vehicles , an Audi Salon car, with number plate AG 601 MKR and an Opel Vectra with no registration number.

“This happened at about 16.07hrs. Our men quickly rushed to the place and found out that some good Samaritans had already started bringing the victims out of the damaged vehicles. Seven persons were involved, three persons died, while four persons were injured.

“In addition, five locally-made AK47 rifles and a magazine were found in the Audi Salon car, whose driver, Mr. Sabo Goni, was still alive but injured. The police at Kachia were quickly alerted.

“The recovered arms were handed over to the DPO, Kachia Division for further investigation.”