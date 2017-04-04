A fresh crisis betweeen Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Turan communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State has reportedly claimed the lives of 15 persons.

Several houses, huts, farmlands were razed to the ground in the besieged communities with many other persons missing.

According to a local in one of the affected communities, the crisis erupted early Sunday morning, April 2 when suspected armed herdsmen invaded Ikyoawen, where four persons were reportedly killed and houses razed. The local said: “After that attack, they moved into Nzaav and Alaba in Yaav council ward, where over 11 persons were hacked to death and several houses burnt down by the herdsmen.

“Though the affected communities have been deserted, we are still searching in the bushes for many missing persons, including women and children. “We also realised that the attackers have occupied the sacked communities without resistance. As we speak, several of the houses are still on fire.”

Reacting, the National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo, said he was not aware of the presence of herdsmen in the affected communities.