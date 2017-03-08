A SS3 student of ASACS International Staff College, Bwari, Abuja has lost his life after sustaining a head injury in one of the events during the school’s Inter-House Sports.

The mother, Marian Nnanna Ogbe who is traumatised about her son’s death is requesting for a probe of the incident that led to the death of her 16-year-old son.

Michael Paul Ogbe who was in SS3 before his untimely death lost his father when he was only 4 years old, and his woman has been the one caring for his upkeep ever since.

He was said to be the best science student of the school and would have survived if he was immediately taken to the hospital according to reports.

The mother lamented allowing his son to go to school that morning.

“We had to force him to go on Tuesday.

“Michael was a comput­er wiz-kid. He wanted to work as a computer security expert in government or a tele­communications company, she said.

She displaying a form she obtained from a school in Cana­da where he was billed to re­sume in September 2017.

“I miss him so much, I can’t give birth again, I don’t even have a husband, I don’t know where to start from. Life has no meaning any­more; I worked so hard for Michael.