Nigerians that had migrated to Libya illegally have been deported by the Libyan government with the help of the International Organisation for Migration which facilitated their return.

The returnees arrived on Tuesday, February 14 cargo as the chartered Nouvel Air Airbus 330 aircraft they were on-board landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) cargo terminal in Lagos around 3:30 p.m.

The IOM said they had expected 162 persons, but that 161 eventually turned up.

The Organisation explained to journalists that 161 Nigerians “had voluntarily agreed to be brought back to Nigeria.”

“No one deported them; they just agreed voluntarily to return to Nigeria based on the unfriendly conditions they found themselves in Libya,” said head of IOM Office in Lagos, Mr. Nahashan Thuo.

“We brought them back in liaison with the Nigerian Embassy in Libya and we will do everything possible to reunite them with their families. We are giving each of them 50 pounds which would be converted to naira to assist them financially,” he added.

The returnees comprised 60 males and 101 females, among them children and infants. Thuo explained that three of the returnees had health challenges, with one having a fractured bone and having to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

It was discovered that some of the returnees were families comprising parents and children and there were also pregnant women among them. Interestingly, the majority were in high spirit and too excited to return to Nigeria.

However, Before being allowed to enter Nigeria, they were first profiled by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to ascertain that there were indeed Nigerian citizens.

