A total of 1, 623 persons held captive by the terrorist group, Boko Haram in Borno State have secured their freedom after troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, assisted by ten civilian JTF rescued them.

According to a statement released last night, April 17 by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the successful rescue operation was based on information received, yesterday by the troops by the civilian JTF intimating them to act for the safety of the captives.

The troops, according to Usman, had embarked on offensive on suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists at Jarawa general area, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State based on the tip-off. But the statement said while advancing, the troops came under heavy fire at Jarawa village and responded decisively. They went further to clear Deima, Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bardo, Kala, Bok, Msherde and Ahirde settlements.

During the operation, the troops neutralized 21 Boko Haram terrorists, rescued 1,623 residents of Jarawa who were held captives by the terrorists. “They also recovered three AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 565222414, 563729686 and UF 3646, a 36 Hand Grenade, 12 Cutlasses and four motorcycles,” the statement added. “The rescued persons have been escorted to Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, while all the children were vaccinated,” the statement added.