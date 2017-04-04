David Opateyibo, a 17-year-old student of the Lagos State Polytechnic led in the construction of the first locally-made drone in Nigeria.

The first prototype of a locally-made drone was recently constructed at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

The drone was constructed under the watchful eyes and the careful leadership of David Opateyibo.

Speaking on the achievement, authorities of the Lagos state government have reportedly said that if fully developed, the drone and others could be deployed for security surveillance in the state.

Speaking in an interview, 17-year-old David said: “Aside from using drones for aerial surveillance, you can also use them for aerial photography and videography, or for broadcasting, incidence control or pipeline and power line inspection. You can also use drones in agriculture, to analyze farm produce.”

The drone which was constructed from a high breed mix of existing drone components and locally fabricated material, is said to fly normally, but David says there is a lot more room for improvement.

