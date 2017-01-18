A 17-year-old boy, Alexander K, has been held as a suspect in the death of his entire family after they were all found hacked to death in their beds at home in Tambov, Russia.

Alexander had reportedly suffered from depression after his mother died of cancer three years ago.

He is also believed to have withdrawn from his family and friends and joined a sect. To add to all these, he did not get along with his father and his father’s new girlfriend, but the friction between him and his family is believed to have come to a crux after his family refused to lend him money.

Alexander’s grandmother, Vera 67, his father, Victor, 43, and his sister, Victoria 14 were all found in their beds with multiple axe wounds. Alexander is being questioned by police and is expected to be charged with murder afterwards.

More photos of the family below;