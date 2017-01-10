An 18-month-old pupil of Bessie International School, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos was reportedly hit on the school premises by a the school bus.

The girl, Memunat Lamidi, who was said to be in the crèche section was with one of the gatekeepers around 1pm on Thursday when the bus was driven into the premises.

The gatekeeper was said to have seated her on a bench while he made to open the gate for the driver.

He had opened one side of the gate and wanted to open the other side for smooth entrance of the vehicle, when Lamidi got down from the bench and walked into path of the vehicle.

She was knocked down by the bus as the driver drove into the school compound.

A woman, who sells drinks opposite the school, told PUNCH on Monday, January 9 that Lamidi’s mother had been relocated due to the trauma caused by the incident.

“Everybody was devastated by the incident. Normally, when a vehicle wants to enter or leave the school premises, the guards open the gate. One opens a side of the gate, while the other opens the other side. But that day, one of the gatekeepers, called Malami, was not around when the school bus blew the horn from outside.