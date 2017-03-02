One Matthew Obong was on Thursday, March 2 brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly attacking and stabbing a BRT Transport driver with a knife at Oshodi.

The 19-year-old unemployed suspect who is a resident of Ajanayo Street, Oniwaya, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace, assault, grievous harm and conspiracy.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Emmanuel Ajayi, the accused committed the offences on February 22 at Cappa Junction near Oshodi, Lagos.

He said the accused with others still at large conspired and assaulted the BRT driver, Mr Stanley Kalu when he came out of his vehicle to urinate.

He said, “The accused stabbed the complainant with a knife all over his body.”

Ajayi said the complainant, who was driving from Oshodi towards Mushin, made a U-turn at Cappa Junction and came down from the vehicle to urinate.

He said, “After the complainant had off-loaded his passengers, he made a U-turn and parked to urinate.

“The accused attacked him claiming that he beamed the headlight of the bus on them.

“The accused removed a knife from his pocket and started stabbing him.

“He and his accomplices ran away when blood was gushing out of the complainant’s body.

“But when the police stormed the scene, only the accused was arrested.”

Ajayi said after beating and stabbing the complainant, the accused took his N13, 500 from his pocket.

The offences contravened Sections 166, 171, 243 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 243 prescribes a maximum seven years jail term for offenders.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez adjourned the case to March 21 for mention.