The National Law Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested two suspected drug traffickers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while attempting to smuggle 2.035kg of cocaine and 2.485kg of cannabis concealed in cassava flour to Nairobi, Kenya and Qatar, respectively.

NDLEA commander at the airport, Ahmadu Garba said Oluwasheto Abiodun, a 39-year-old electrician was found in possession of 2.035kg of cocaine, while Ibe Divine, 33-year-old welder was caught with 2.485kg of cannabis.

Oluwasheto told officials that he was asked to send the drug to Nairobi by his childhood friend.

“I am an electrician based in Lagos. My childhood friend asked me to buy perfumes, sunglasses and shirts for him.

“After I bought the items, he then called that somebody will give me cassava flour to add and send to Nairobi in Kenya.

“During the search operation at the airport, two parcels of cocaine weighing 2.035 was hidden inside the flour. This was what led to my arrest.

“I was only given the sum of three hundred thousand Naira (N300,000) to buy the items, but my action has led me to detention”, Oluwasheto from Ondo State said.

The second suspect, Ibe Divine, who is a welder said he wanted to sell the cannabis in Qatar for a high profit.

“I am a welder but I have been working in Qatar as a labourer. I bought the cannabis for fifteen thousand Naira (N15,000) in Nigeria with the intention of making a very high profit from it in Doha.

“In all, l had ten parcels of cannabis hidden inside jeans trousers in my luggage. During the search of my luggage, I was arrested after the drug was detected”, he stated.