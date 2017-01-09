Hayden Cross has become the first man in Britain to announce that he is pregnant.

The 20-year-old man who was born as a girl, put his transition on hold in order to have a baby but has been living as a man for three years.

Cross is legally male and has begun hormone treatment. After finding a sperm donor on Facebook, the dad-to-be is reportedly four months pregnant. Once he gives birth, his breasts and ovaries will be removed to finalize his transition.

Speaking to The Sun UK, Cross said he’s looking forward to becoming a father but the physical changes haven’t been easy.

‘I was happy but I also knew it would be backtracking on my transition. It is a very female thing to carry a baby and it goes against everything I feel in my body. I wanted the kid now so that I can have the transition before I get old.’