A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 27-year-old roommate, Friday Michael.

According to a statement by the State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the incident happened on Friday, May 12 at Mamu area of Awa-Ijebu.

“The suspect came in around 6.30 a.m. and shot the deceased, who was sleeping, with a locally-made pistol.

“The sound from the gun attracted other occupants of the house to the scene and they quickly alerted the police.

“The DPO of Awa-Ijebu Division led his men to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested,’’ said the police spokesperson.

He said that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect was a member of a notorious armed robbery gang terrorising the area.

The deceased had allegedly accosted the suspect on several occasions while coming from robbery operations.

“It was the fear that the deceased may expose him that prompted him to sniff life out of him.

“The suspect has, however, given useful information to the police which will help in nabbing other members of his group,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.