The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has published the names of 11 aspirants that will be contesting the 2015 presidential election. Alongside their names, INEC also published their political parties and the names of their running mates.

SEE LIST Below:

1. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Presidential Candidate – President Goodluck Jonathan
Running Mate – Vice-President Namadi Sambo


2. All Progressives Congress (APC)

Presidential Candidate – General Muhammadu Buhari
Running Mate – Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

3. Kowa Party

Presidential Candidate – Prof. Comfort Oluremi Sonaiya
Running Mate – Saidu Bobboi

4. Hope Democratic Party (HDP)

Presidential Candidate – Ambrose Albert
Running Mate – Haruna Shaba

5. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

Presidential Candidate – Ganiyu Galadima
Running Mate – Balarabe Ahmed

6. Alliance for Democracy (AD)

Presidential Candidate – Rafiu Salau
Running Mate – Prof. Clinton Cliff Akuchie

7. United Democratic Party (UDC)

Presidential Candidate – Godson Okoye
Running Mate – Haruna Adamu

8. African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Presidential Candidate – Dr. Nani Ibrahim Ahmad
Running Mate – Obianuju Murphy-Uzohue

9. National Conscience Party (NCP)

Presidential Candidate – Martin Onovo
Running Mate – Ibrahim Mohammed

10. Action Alliance (AA)

Presidential Candidate – Tunde Anifowoshe-Kelani
Running Mate – Comrade Paul Ishaka Ofomile

11. United Progressive Party (UPP)

Presidential Candidate – Chekwas Okorie
Running Mate – Bello Umar