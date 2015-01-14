The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has published the names of 11 aspirants that will be contesting the 2015 presidential election. Alongside their names, INEC also published their political parties and the names of their running mates.



SEE LIST Below:

1. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Presidential Candidate – President Goodluck Jonathan

Running Mate – Vice-President Namadi Sambo



2. All Progressives Congress (APC)

Presidential Candidate – General Muhammadu Buhari

Running Mate – Prof. Yemi Osinbajo



3. Kowa Party



Presidential Candidate – Prof. Comfort Oluremi Sonaiya

Running Mate – Saidu Bobboi



4. Hope Democratic Party (HDP)

Presidential Candidate – Ambrose Albert

Running Mate – Haruna Shaba



5. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

Presidential Candidate – Ganiyu Galadima

Running Mate – Balarabe Ahmed



6. Alliance for Democracy (AD)

Presidential Candidate – Rafiu Salau

Running Mate – Prof. Clinton Cliff Akuchie



7. United Democratic Party (UDC)

Presidential Candidate – Godson Okoye

Running Mate – Haruna Adamu



8. African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Presidential Candidate – Dr. Nani Ibrahim Ahmad

Running Mate – Obianuju Murphy-Uzohue



9. National Conscience Party (NCP)

Presidential Candidate – Martin Onovo

Running Mate – Ibrahim Mohammed



10. Action Alliance (AA)

Presidential Candidate – Tunde Anifowoshe-Kelani

Running Mate – Comrade Paul Ishaka Ofomile



11. United Progressive Party (UPP)

Presidential Candidate – Chekwas Okorie

Running Mate – Bello Umar