The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that God will not allow Nigeria to break up in 2015.
He said that regardless of the political tension, insecurity and predictions that Nigeria would break up in 2015, the country would not be dismembered.
He spoke on Tuesday during a media briefing for the commencement of the Deeper Life Bible Church three-day crusade at Eiyenkorin in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
He advised against utterances and acts that could divide the country, saying that God’s purpose is for Nigeria to remain united.
He stated that there would be life transforming encounters with God, adding that God would lift the burden of people during the crusade.
Kumuyi said, “Sometimes people misunderstood the power of prophecy and there are people who will make negative pronouncements. Pronouncements are not necessarily prophecies. Every utterance on Nigeria breaking up is a pronouncement made from observations and not prophecies.
“I believe those who made those pronouncements based on some things they see or feel should say ‘they feel Nigeria may break up’ and not that God said that. Because if God could hear the voice of only Moses and spared Israel and they still exist over 3,000 years after, then God loves Nigeria and would not allow it to break up.
“God has a purpose for Nigeria. When people talk of division, the truth is that once you start the process, it never ends. Once you say, ‘people in the North, go your way and those in the South, go your way,’ there are other people who will also rise up to say they too want to go their own way even within you. You know what happened in the 1960s; several sides will begin to be asked to go away but I know that God has a purpose for bringing Nigeria together and we shall remain one.”
Kumuyi also advised the electorate to elect leaders based on competence rather than on sentimental considerations.
He added that leaders should not be elected necessarily because of their religious or ethnic cleavages but should be elected based on their ability to deliver dividends of democracy and good governance to the people.
He urged the electorate to evaluate the manifestoes of political parties and politicians and vote wisely and rightly.
He also called on Nigerians to be committed to nation building, adding that the Federal Government and the security agencies should continue in their efforts to address insecurity and other violent crimes in the country.
He also urged Nigerians and clerics to continue to pray to God to intervene and bring an end to insecurity in the country.
The cleric also advised Nigerians to avoid destructive criticisms, adding that people should appreciate the positive impacts of their leaders and offer constructive criticisms.
245 on “2015: Read Pastor Kumuyi’s Powerful Prophesy About Nigeria”
Are d northerners tired of united nig
Yes. But this is purely due to the ways Jonathan is killing them destroying their economy, kidnapping their girls, refusing to develop the region and so very many other factors. It is better to separate; you rely on your cursed oil and we rely on our blessed agricultural and natural resources. A word is enough for the wise: refer to Sudan and Southern Sudan and see what is happening to the rich oil South Sudan. When we separate, those countries interested in your oil will never leave you in peace. I do not see an Ibo man, an Ijaw man and a Yoruba man sleeping on the same bed. The binding factor is the North which you hate and want to destroy. The North will progress because we mean peace and no harm to any section of Nigeria. For that reason the Almighty Allah will ALWAYS be us. Your evil and cruelty will follow you till eternity. Good luck to new country called South Nigeria to be destroyed by someone called Goodluck Jonathan! Very much looking forward to 2015!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My pastor u are right may God continue to give u his grace in Jesus name amen
Keep it up Papa,
is Nigeria not already divided. Kumuyi should go and stage a crusade in Chibok
That is so unwise for u to say
Fool ………..A beast is better than u Femi
God will open your eyes
yes oooo Femi, the boy Ako needs prayers and deliverance.
The most high father God who made Nigeria one is in charge and in perfect control. Amennnnn.
u are not respectful. that is not d way ako
Pls, my your utterances. The bible says “Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm”
Ako you are a fool
You should learn to be respectful in your speech,so that you will not incure the wrath of God.
May God just forgive your statement
Ako, may the Almighty God forgive you.
Ako you are a failure. You are one of the enemies of Nigeria but God will allow u
You need to be examined properly.
IS THAT WAT U WANT
God in his infinite mercy will forgive u
let’s becareful with our comments against the anointed servants of God by turning them to a lie because of our deferents interest!!!
I believe pastor kumuyi when he said prophetically we can not be a destructive critics but a constructive one.I also believe Nigeria will not divide into regions or parts we shall be united for Gods divine purpose only..God bless Pastor Kumuyi for a word of hope from the lord.amen
PAPA MAY GOD BLESS U.WE RECEIVE DAT PROPHECY.
May god blss u sir for ur prophesies, nigeria most be one in jesus name amen.
its wasn’t a prophecy . its was just a pronouncement Base on his observation….Read carefully!!
you are right y will the tag it prophecy ?
May god blss u sir for ur prophesies, nigeria most be one in jesus name amen.
God knows best but I pray for one Nigeria and Nigeria will surely stand amen
Is he saying God wud nt b wt d divided units of d country called nigerian incase its divided? Dis so called men of God shud nt b sentimental cos of der wealth n properties scattered all over d country. Mweeshhhhhh.
@ Nnanna mind ur speech, kos nt my anointing…….
GOD wil punish ur mouth 4 insulting a man of God.
How come you call urself christian and yet you ensult people the way you did let God punished him and you no little power to ask God to punished some1 get a life.
God does not punish; but His a righteous judge let every one has mourth say whatever likes one thing i’m sure; He wi” jg
let God fight for his man. your cursing the man who insulted Kumuyi shows you are even not broken by Christ.
AMEN
How do u reason?
Pls, my your utterances. The bible says “Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm”
is like you dont think before you speak. which property of WFK can u mention the country?
Nnanna insulting the man of god he shall not be wall with you Amen and god wail punish you
dis is right man of God is a man he make faults and wong thinks
read ur bible first and stop follow man like u
what he said is like what you say if the nigerian soccer will win next match
God Bless u Nnanna
some times people dont knw the source of their problem…..but thet tend to forget that they have use their mouth to couse condemnation to thier generation by abusing Men of God, u better watch ur words and ask God for forgiveness.
I’m not a deeper lifer but really you’ve got to watch your tongue.Really
Life and death are in d power of d tongue in proverb 18 v 21.Learn hw 2 use ur tongue wisely.
@Nnanna,watch you say because you will give account of it. Remember, not men of God are just men of God as you think. may God forgive your ignorance.
I pity u 4 calling a man of God or men of God in general ‘so called’ U’ll create problem for urself by so doing. So, learn to use ur words appropriately. Thanks
may God forgive u. U need to give ur life to Jesus now b4 it will too late bcos u talk like an unbeliever.
U need to go back to primary school to Learn to read and understand, Ms Nnanna.
I agree with you
@Nnana. You are sick for insulting the man of God. You are like that biblical character who saw the blessings but who didn’t partake thereof.
This Man Of God is not even interested in those property you are talkin about, Pls dont misunderstand him, learn how to believe in your prophets so that you will prosper 2Chron. 20:20, and bear it in dat Nig. will not divide cos of ppls predictions which the Almighty God did not sanction.
Papa is not prophezing.he’s advising .reference n advicing.
NANNA may GOd forgive your comment
Let d Will of GOD be done & His only Will remain done 4 d good of His people 4 ever & ever.A~m~e~n!
You must be careful the way you refute a man of God’s prophesy. It happened in Elijah’s days, and Jesus warns about blasphemy against the Holy Spirit.
man of GOD PLS REMBR TO PUT DOES CHIBK STDNT IN UR PRAYS EVRY DAY. GOD BLSS YOU
IT IS GOOD IF NIGERIA BREAK INTO FOUR, HAUSA, YORUBA, IBO AND THE
MID-WEST, NOT BY WAR, BUT IN AGREEMENT, BECAUSE NORTH BELIEVE THEY
WILL ALWAYS RULE NIGERIA, AND ALL FEDERAL MINISTRY HEADS ARE FROM
NORTH. AND NO IMPROVEMENT IN ALL – NEPA IS LONG TIME DEAD, POST-
OFFICE, EDUCATION, HOSPITAL, RAILWAY, ROADS, ETC. ALL THE REST
ARE SLAVE TO THE NORTH AS FAR WE ARE TOGETHER
Nor b only 4. Even in ur imediate family, they would ask to divide. Pls pls repent
Yes. But this is purely due to the ways Jonathan is killing them destroying their economy, kidnapping their girls, refusing to develop the region and so very many other factors. It is better to separate; you rely on your cursed oil and we rely on our blessed agricultural and natural resources. A word is enough for the wise: refer to Sudan and Southern Sudan and see what is happening to the rich oil South Sudan. When we separate, those countries interested in your oil will never leave you in peace. I do not see an Ibo man, an Ijaw man and a Yoruba man sleeping on the same bed. The binding factor is the North which you hate and want to destroy. The North will progress because we mean peace and no harm to any section of Nigeria. For that reason the Almighty Allah will ALWAYS be us. Your evil and cruelty will follow you till eternity. Good luck to new country called South Nigeria to be destroyed by someone called Goodluck Jonathan! Very much looking forward to 2015!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Read more at: 2015: Read Pastor Kumuyi’s Powerful Prophesy About Nigeria | LATEST NIGERIAN NEWS BREAKING HEADLINES NEWSPAPERS
Buhari is worse than good luck… Woo unto him islamic foundamentalist
YAKUBU.DAN.BUHARI IS HUNTING FOR A REVENGE THAT IS WHY HE IS NOT RESTING HE WANT TO RULE SO THAT HE CAN PUNISH THOSE WHO OVERTHROWS HIM DURING THE MILITARY RULE WHICH HE WAS THE HEAD OF STATE.
WALE.ADEBOLA.WHAT ABOUT OUR BROTHERS IN THE NORTH I MEAN THE MIDDLE BELTS.THE PROBLEM OF NIGERIA IS THE CORE NORTH. FORGET NOT WHAT BUHARI SAID YEARS BACK.
May God have mercy on you. You need to repent.
God bless you for hat comment for pnly the slaves want Nigeria to be the way the British left it. May tjose who are aginst dividion be dlavrs to tje Northerners for ever and their children children in Jesus name
May God continue to strengthen you baba. More grace in Jesus name .Amen.
I pray God will see us through
Papa may God bless you for the good work you have been doing in this country for those who take a man of God for a fool,they will have their reward in heaven.
I pray God wil see us through
Nigerian we need to come back to God
i dont believe that.it is not a taboo for a country to break.
May d will of God be done in Jesus name amen!
WHEN WIL NIGERIANS STOP ATTACKING PREACHERS & DO WOT IS RIGHT…PRAY! BLESS MY NIJA O LORD
”who is he that speaketh a word and it cometh to pass when the LORD had not commanded it?”. Lamentation 3:37. It is only God’s will for this country nigeria that will prevail in 2015. And not the prediction of a mortal body like US intelligence officer or whatever they call themselves. I stand by the name of Jesus Christ of nazerath and by the power of God in my tongue and declear that nigeria most not break. Nigeria remains one united and stronger after the election.
May d LORD GOD take absolute control over dis nation.
Amin ooo jesu
May d LORD GOD take absolute control over dis nation.
Good
We share the same opinion as Pastor Kumuyi. Remaining one will reduce the tension in the country. It looks easy going our separate ways, but the fact is the moment goes alone, tension between Northern Christians and Muslims will heighten. In the West, it will be worse between the Awoists and non-Awoists. They haven’t forgotten ‘Operation wetie’ yet. And in the East, the battle would be between the pro and the anti-Biafrans. Presently this tension is being doused by our corporate unity. We wish it continue so.
why will Nigeria break because if does your church business
will die.
Uka the heavens declare that u shall see glory 2015 but not eat the good thing of it in Jesus amen by that wold u say to man of god
Aren’t you just plain stupid? Must you drop a comment? Common sense is not common after All..
BY ALLAH’S GRACE, MERCY AND COMPASSION, NIGERIA WILL PASS OVER THIS POLITICAL TIDAL WAVE AND BE JOINED EVER LOVINGPEACE
Just wondering why some people are so naive an afraid of Nigeria disintegration. Are we really happy as a nation? The prayer should be a change for us to enjoy as citizens of Nigeria and not clamouring to be one Nigeria and suffer in penury. If remaining as a suffering Citizens Nigeria, break up should be the close relative. You don,t suffer and smile and keep a change that never comes.
Look you people should forget all this so called men of God, stand on your own talk to God surely, he will answer you because, he brought you to this life. White people who invented churches don’t take it the way Africans carried it on their head and still far far behind. For politicians, you all knew they are all crooks and people who don’t have work to do will go out to say VOTE. They sat there to tell you that our educational system is the best in the whole world perhaps, none of their children or families are into the system in fact….., We should stop deceiving ourselves and face the realities. I greet you all…
Papa, God will continue to empower you in Jesus name.
May God give us the Grace to know that we are 1 Nigeria and i pray for peace in the country
Baba may you live longer sir…spiritual and words of wisdom from the congregation that made me morally.
GOD BLESS YOU DADDY….LET US ALL PRAY FOR NIGERIA…BECAUSE THE NORTHERNERS BELIEVES THEY STAND APART FROM NIGERIAN….GOD HELP US ALL
He that have an hear let him hear what the spirit says….He that believes will never be moved.
Pst Kumuyi has always been different from others from inception, he is only saying things from a godly angle. You are equally free to say yours in your view without insulting anyone. What a gracious soothing words of hope. Thank you sir Baba.
FOR ALL I KNOW IS THAT THERE IS ALWAYS A TRYING MOMENT IN EVERY NATIONS HISTORY.GOD BLESS ALL THOSE PRAYING FOR NIGERIA AND TOUCHED THE HEART OF THOSE THAT KEEP PRAYING FOR POVERTY AND OPPRESSION ON THE MASSES.DABTIH MOSES JOSEPH
If break up will bring peace to our citizens and the ethnic groups then so be it.We can not be answering one Nigeria and a lot people dies day by day in the hand of bokoharam
So when has it not been ‘trial time’ for the fraudulent British creation called ‘Nigeria’? How long will you all wake up and stop deceiving yourselves that ‘Nigeria’ has never been and will never turn to a country!
Those one with Boko Haram please stand up? Where are the ‘One Nigerians’ why are you not standing up with Boko Haram?
I KNOW THAT GOD WILL TAKE CONTROL OUR COUNTRY. THE PERSON THAT IS GOING TO DESTROY THE COUNTRY WILL NOT WIN THE ELECTION IN JESUS NAME WE NEED POSITIVE CHANGE IN OUR COUNTRY LIKE OTHER COUNTRY
may God keep Nig to be one
papa god will see u tru with ur wisdom
thanks for the divine wisdom embeded in you. more wisdom for
I SRONGLY BELIVE THAT U A TRUELLY MAN OF GOD N OPON ALL WT U SAID AUTHOUMATICALY MAKE ALL THE NIGERIANS TO BE MOOE HAPPY U TOLK ABOUT LEADER SHIP U ALSO TALK ABT PRAYER WHICH IS THE MAIN KEY OF ALL SUCSES MAY OUR LORD GIVES US A GOOD LEADERS THAT OUR BELOVE COUNTRY NIJA WILL MOVEFOWORD N BACKWORD EVER N WE SHALL HV A FREE N FEAR ELECTION INSHAALLAH I WILL ALSO US THIS GREET OPPORTUNITY TO REMAIND MY FELLOW BROTHERS N SISTER ISLAM N CRISTIANITY LET US PUT ALL OUR HAND TOGHER N CALL OPON THE GOD OF MOSES,ABRAHAM,JECOB,ADAM,JOB,ISHMEAL,CRIST,N MUHAMMAD SAW 4 A LASTTING SOLUTION TO THIS PROBLEM AT HAND HE CAN NEVER FAIL US INSHAALLAH GOD BLEASS NIGERIA OUR LEADERS CHILDREN MOTHER N LOVLY FETHERS WE ALL REMAIN BLEASS TNX.
WAT IS D WORLD TURNING INTO WIT WAT WE JUST READ ABOUT D DIVISION OF NIGERIA AND D ACT OF T B JOSHUA DEN WE AV NO HOPE DAT WE WILL SURVIVE EXCEPT BY GODS GRACE
let he that never sleep nor slumber continue to watch we his people and protect us in time of evil to see us thru out the day of our lives ijn. amen let thy will be done oh lord.
You see this is what gets me upset with yoruba men of God I attend deeper life, but I don’t believe in this prophecy we are tired of the zoo whether prophecy or not it will break in peace or pieces, they are just trying to protect their church which is one of yoruba biggest investment they use to milk us dry (Igbo/Biafrans), but as for my pastor I see you as a honest man but as for this one we Biafrans are matching towards our freedom come 2015 and no going back.
This is no prophecy. I also stated last week on Facebook that Nigeria will not breakup. These guys are close to people in government. They make permutations based on information at their disposal and say it is prophecy. These are not prophets
may th will of God be done in dis country IJN AMENNNNNNNNN
God will continue to give you more strength in jesus name, amen
People that are praying for my country Nigeria are more than those wishing it to break. Hear me clearly, Nigeria will never break!!! God has a purpose for Nigeria. After these our afflictions, the next will be God’s blessings. And I can see it coming. Have you prayed for Nigeria today? Do so and you will be blessed!
one naija!! may god bless you sir
PASTOR. YOU ARE TRULY SENT BY GOD. MAY YOUR DIVINE ANOINTING NEVER RUNS DRY IN JESUS NAME.YES GOD ALWAYS HAS A REASON FOR HIS ACTIONS BUT BECAUSE WE HUMAN BEIGN ARE ALWAYS IMPATIENT AND SELFISH AND WICKED THAT IS WHY WE ARE FACING THIS TRYING TIMES IN THIS COUNTRY.BUT I BELIEVE THATWITH OUR PRAYERS, GOD WILL SEE US THROUGH AND ALL GLORY WILL BE TO HIM WHILE SHAME AND DISGRACE WILL BE TO SATAN AND HIS CO-OPTS.AMEN
Pastor Kumuyi is a man of sound mind, am sure he has observed the trends, the drifts, the agony, the yearnings and cries of the people, therefore, he makes this statement to pacify the people assuring them we will have a beautiful 2015 if only we vote the right and credible candidate without prejudice, sentiments. He is simply very articulate, not the spirit speaking this time
MAY GOD ALMIGHTY CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN YOU IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME
In 2013, non of our so-called religious leaders predicted blood shed in the northern part of Nigeria in 2014. But my worry is that these so-called religious leaders are afraid of Nigeria breaking up purposely for their selfishness and not because they so love Nigeria. If Nigeria breaks up, less revenue less income for them from tithes and less gifts and jets. If it is God’s wish that Nigeria break up for peace to reign, who is that person to stop it. So far non of these so-called religious leader has proffer any solution to solving Nigeria’s numerous problems and for us to remain ONE. Nigeria would not be the first nor would it be the last to split.
The separation of Nigeria will never come in Jesus name. Nigeria will remain one, and all those aliens that are praying for Nigeria disintegration God will close there mouth and God will disappoint them. Daddy keep on doing your good works.
SIR.that prophecy is from GOD we don’t want to be divide as we are one we auto to be one Nigeria.
I can here people mentioning a Man of God here and there. Who is a man of devil?
Nigeria cant be one when people are slaughtered like animals by religious extremists that want sharia law in their area, and may be in the whole country. God is not against separation because He allowed it happen during Jeroboam & Rehoboam reigns (2nd Chronicles: 10, 11, 12. If its the will of God for Nigeria to separate, no one can stop it. But we should bear in mind that God does not allow any type of human killings as contained in His 10 Commandments (Exodus 20). After all, who knows whether He is using the extremists to herald Nigeria’s disintegration and we are all saying we must remain one. Enough blood has been wasted on the Nigerian soil since 1966 till date. We should also remember that Nigeria got her independence on a platter of gold & I believe that’s why our political actors throw caution to the winds. They are all at it again now. God bless one-united or disintegrated Nigeria.
Mr. Kumuyi has a point. please guys you just have to read with open mind.
Warning! If you have ears hear, if you do not have ears, then listen to all these wicked leeches that are simply feeding on the misery of the hopeless millions who wallow in abject poverty in the midst of plenty!
If you believe any so-called preacher that predict the continued in bondage of children of God with savages of Lucifer, then your need to prepare to meet Satan soon, because nothing will make God forgive anyone foolish enough to fall for the preachers of agents of Satan who wants to join what God never join together and put asunder where He puts together.
You may not have another chance to stand up and reject the Satanic creation called ‘Nigeria’ and all those that feed fat from it like so-called mindless preachers who never read about the Book of Exodus!
Any prayer for Nigeria to remain one is an insult to God that is only bringing curses and more misery!
If you love yourself STOP praying for Satan called Nigeria!
Nigeria is a evil British colony for every evil and savagery.
It expired 31st Dec. 2013, so all their useless National Conference to proclaim that they have ‘officially’ agreed as ‘one terrorist family’ will destroy them all soon!
Nigeria is British Crime Against God and humanity!
Moderator here is so shallow that he/she has been removing the truth and honest opinion here, We dare them to allow the people know the truth that will SET THEM FREE!
Sadly for the moderator/admin here, removing the honest opinions here will not stop it from being posted millions other places on line. It is childish to remove opinion that is contrary to their parochial, and deceiving views of calling a derogatory name ‘Nigga-Area’ -Nigeria- a country that it will never be!
it is a lie, tell me when God revealed this to you and how? God hates evils, rituals, witches, and the rate at which it’s going in nigeria is very fast and high! and yet still many 419 pastors are deceiving the nigerians with their fake prophesy.
Ugly papa. STUPID papa
THE SAME GOD IS RICH AND HE HAVE ANSWERS TO THE QUESTION OF THE COUNTY, OF A TRUTH UNITED WILL STAND AND DIVIDED WILL FALL, IN OUR POLITICAL VIEW THE BIBLE HAVE SAID IT ALL THAT HE THAT DIG A PIT SHALL FALL INTO IT, SO WHO SO EVER BREAK THE EDGE THE SNAKE SHALL BIT, NIGERIA MUST NOT FALL BUT ALL DOES WHO ARE TRYING TO BREAK THE EDGE OF PEACE THAT IS HOLDING US AS ONE NIGERIA WILL SURELY FACE THE WRATH OF GOD, BECAUSE THE WICKED CAN NEVER GO UNPUNISHED, GOD WILL SHAKE THE HEART OF KINGS AND LEADERS IN 2015 SO THAT THEY WILL KNOW THAT TRULY THERE IS A GOD WHO IS THE KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. NIGERIA WILL NOT FALL IN THE NAME OF JESUS
i pray for united nigeria, papa, God bless u for the prophecy
I totally agree with what the Man of God has stated.
We don’t call words like these prophecies. When God join Israelite with the Egyptians for survival, during their redemption from slavery & marginalization, Jehovah grant them freedom with strong delusion by allowing Pharaoh and his people drown themselves in Jordan River. It all started by allowing Moses commit murder for him to run out of Egypt so he can have an encounter with him as Egypt was not holy for God to visit one. If God chose not to visit his people in Nigeria and decide to return South to his original purpose before the Amalgamation, no body question his awesome act. God never made a mistake in creating Northerners different in Culture/Vegetation/Belief of killing to defend God/Un-forgiveness/Quest to rule alone and no other person will rule, etc. Jehovah is a master planer hence Apostle often use the word grace in he speaks. God will never fold his hands allow Nigeria Christians enter Islamic Babylon. May God perfect his own will and not human preacher.
God harden the heart of Pharaoh to manifest his power and he is God till time indefinite. He can equally harden the heart of Boko Harams/sponsors so that, same way Pharaoh beg Moses and his people to leave his land after much pains, Muslim will also beg Christian to leave them alone for them to have their Islamic country. Let us live our life the scripture and not human understanding bc we attended school of theology.
Ogege, Point of correction, ” as a man Thinketh in his Heart so is he” God did not made the Northerners ”Killers”, they chose to be what they are today not God. You’re what you’re because of the thoughts in your heart. God is Love, He made Man in His own image and likeness. So pls, be careful of what you write…. Tanx
God bless you Sir. and he grant our country peace and unity.
This is rather surprising submission; I have to hear other prophecies from major prophets for confirmation so that there 2 or 3 witnesses. Restructuring is also a kind of separation that is not necessarily a division.
God in his infinate mercy see us 2rue
pls understand the way God works.What of if the will of God is for Nigeria to break into smaller units.We can break without figthing and blood shed.pls let us pray the WILL of GOD be done on Nigeria.Pastor Odukoya.
Papa I respect you too much not to believe what you said concerning Nigeria. If you said God said it, then there should not be any controversy. But in my human mind I keep pondering if it is not better to let the northerners go there way, will it not reduce the bloodshed and the unecessary pains these senseless killings are causing mothers, fathers and loved ones, if we decide to go our separate ways wont our politicians be less greedy? wont there be peace of mind and more security.
He has said his own. Lets now wait on God’s. To me, Nigerians will have more problems if disintegrated. Rather than advocating for a split. We should muster our energies on our leaders to perform.
SIR, I strongly believe that, Nigeria must be one
Lets leave religion………….. go read and study. do any of u knw d meaning of Nigeria splitting??????????????????????? wen Nigeria falls, ur generations has fallen. i once supported d division but d consequences are tough. note: every tin that has advantages has disadvantages. Nigeria z boring so are the people in it.
God bless you
He made a pronouncement, i dont know why we Nigerians castigate men of God @ Nnana, he is one man of God i respect so much
we believe what the true prophet says.God will help us.
ELLIS.PEPPLE.I AGREE WITH YOU ANY BODY WHO RELIGIOUSLY BAD GOD WILL NOT ALLOW SUCH TO RULE THIS COUNTRY
GOD will continue to bless pst. kumuyi, for his advice, to naija people, but i have my opinion, remb in the book of begining chapter 3, God showed Adam and Eve, three typies of trees, and also warn them not to eat the one in middle. thats the doctrine of choice,so, if they naija citizens has chose to break. to me its not wrong ideas rather let it be by peace. remb, the word of says as man think so, shall be
PETER.JOHN.IF IT IS THE WILL OF GOD LET NIGERIA BREAK IN TO PIECES SO FAR IT WILL BENEFIT THE COMON MAN
Papa may The Most High bless you sir, All those saying 9ja should break are people without future for themselves thinking if 9ja break up they will make it. The are also people that are low in their thinking just take a look at USSR after the break up what’s going on there war or peace? those saying 9ja should break up into 4 component are the one that don’t know the History of this nation that before the civil war there was a rebellion for the Niger delta region carried out by a one time student union member who stop schooling at UNN to fight for the right of the people of that region by the Name Adaka Boro, even before the Ibos thought of it and it was Ibo that the government of the day use to fight him when they the Ibos now want a Biafran state they now want the people of the Niger delta to join them, how we easily forget things. May God help us
Daddy may God bless you for dis word of inspiration….only the spirit man will definately knw the things of the spirit…I’m sorry for blasphemies cos the word of God is yes and amen
this is a real man of God who can speak world of encouragement that come from God to nigerian at dis moment
Nigeria will not break
my question is that is there an election in the bible.
Election started from heaven. Read well your bible Mr!
GOD DOES NOT HAVE HANDS IN POLITICAL MATERS BeCause IT A DIRTY GAME LEAVE GOD IN THIS.
At times those who speaks evil and in a carlous manners against great and geniue men of God and the political leader of their countries are the once the devil uses for rituals in time like this and are the men goes to hell when men care not how they perish. For every evil and idole words u speak against any one u shall give full account of it on the last day before the Son of Man God have mercy
SO HELP ME GOD
There is nothing wrong in disintegration. Nigeria is never one. Almalgamation is forced and false marriage. may God grant us the freedom we need.
Visit: theoilland.usa.cc
one Nigeria is only for those who have Gods father,
let God do the best.
All of u who talk againsst the man of God should ask for forgiveness of sin. u re nt referring to him bt the anointing upon him. God bless Nigeria
1 NIGERIA
1NIGERIA
with God all things are possible.let nigerians believe in God and devote to his name alone.And all the obstacles will be gone.
THE WILL OF ALMIGTHY GOD SUPERCEED THE COMMENT OF MEN.
The will of God concerning Nigeria must come to pass. Let us continue to be prayerful. An average Southerner may be tempted to pray for separation, considering the irrational, irresponsible and callus killings being carried out in the North by the Boko Haram Sect, but God is all knowing. If separation is best for us, it will come to pass. If it is not the will of God for us, He will profer solution to our problems sooner than we expect. May His name be glorified. Greetings to Papa Kumuyi for wishing Nigeria well
what is so difficult is a change from forced marriage of the North to his many discontented wives, the West, the East, and the South without bloodshed else every wife has a right to nullify dis mutual union
Let God’s will be don
i appreciate ur effort
GOD keep papa to accomplish
God bless u sir
Ako, Nnanna and Uka i wonder if you people were brought up by your parents! How could u people make such comments against an annoited man of God? God forgive u people.
Ako, Nnanna and Uka i wonder if you people were brought up by your parents! God av mercy on u people
you most have forgotten go back and think well.Splitting into 4 is a wellcome idea. We even preffer it.But question of spoiling nigeria is not north alone the west contribute badly.
Long live Nigeria.
Papa GOD will bless u
This is the type of reason there will not be a revolution in Africa, everything we say God God our leaders will be messing up,zoo must break some of this men of God want to maintain their huge and steady flow of income.
GOOD. THINGS ARE GETTING BETTER SOON
i saw a post asking if there is election in the bible yes several times . what was the process of selecting the son of consolation there was a lot caste……. there is nothing wrong in selecting a leader through competency …. Saul was selected and elected by the people of isreal and God gave them the approval …..
about those speaking blasphemy, leave them let them be “DONT FIGHT THE UGLY BECAUSE THEY HAVE NOTHING TO LOOSE
IT DOESN’T MATTER WAT YOUR OPINION IS, WAT WILL BE WILL BE!
GOOD REVELATION. GOOD THINGS SHALL CONTINUE TO HAPPEN, NO DIVISION ANYWHERE AND THE WHOLE WORLD SHALL TURN TO PARADISE AS GOD ORDAINED FROM THE BEGINNING. YOU CAN CHECK THE 12 PROPHECIES TO THE NEW WORLD ON MY FACE-BOOK PAGE AND OTHER SOCIAL NETWORKS.
I think we should not fight ourselves nor the servant of God for his statement. Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba and the minority are all suffering from our callous leaders today. The sin of greediness has reduced citizens to popper. We need to pray for repentance so that God can heal our land. 2Chroinicle 7:14. Happy prosperous new year in advance.
In God i trust.
all these jargons about God say…,i see vision this …,vision that..,who cares…,we need a good governance not this crappy piece of poop u called prophecy..,every thinking person knows this natural we dont need pastors to tell us. we need change.,mental change…,we think we are the special one…,USA is there ,China is there moving forward..,Africa is there waiting for a messiah that will come to save us…,Even Israel are using sophisticated…,machinery…,to be continued!
Unity is good if it is understood by everyone, my northern brothers shld learn to have conscience. Presidential seat is for everyone.thérè shld be equality of justice and fair play. No one is born to rule forever.injustices can cause confusion and division which means breaking up as kumuyi prayed agains.northern moslems learn to accommodate your christian brothers for d interest of peace,unity and development of our dear nation, god bless everyone,amen
Quest for more richest,Redemmed church will soon become an affiliation,subsidiary,division and a branch of aso_rock,by paraventure buhari wins,though is an illution,all these are programmed,an ideal crooked plan,masterminded by that church leader(s),atlast buhari has suceeded in luring redem church to boko haram,,because this time,the church wil be their utmost target,may God forgive nigeria churches,,,dnt say God Forbid,is nt sentimentally based,just sit down and watch…….
God bless man of God,Nigeria must be one
jonathan is nigeria’s problem he should be voted out to his otuoke come 2015
Liar
the whole issue with nigeria as far as any reasonble person can see is not about the break up, say a break up occurs, would that be the solution to the problems we have seen so far, would that garantee better lives for every citizen of the breakee??you like it or not the things we are complaining about in the nigeria we see today will still follow us to the sub nations,there will still be troubles of low standard of living, poor health standards, the rulers would see each territory as an empire that the rulership should revolve round him and his close ones…its really not gonna solve anything as we paint it …..corruption…”myself and myself next” mentality are the major blood sucking demons we need to fight, if everyone does the right thing one at the time, in no time,smiles would be on the faces of neighbours, communities, towns, states and the country as a whole….
May d will of God be done in Jesus name amen
Sir you have delivered the message as sent by God, if they hear and believe fine and if not ,and they get consumed due to ethno-religious believes and political insanity,so be it,there blood shall be upon there own head.God bless you papa, may ypur anointing not run dry IJN.
Papa may God bless you for your words
NIGERIA will still remain Nigeria in 2015, if you like go and kill yourself talking about who will be our leader of our dear country.what I know is GOD have already chosen
our leader who will seat and manage Nigeria
U re afraid of loosing ur business interest,hence ur pronouncement .
God bless the man of God. Secondly, God gave men freewill to make choices since from the time of adam until now; so, if we pray and act possitively concerning Nigeria then it stands but if we cry divide if just for some folks trying to islamize this country alone is enough reason it will devide. I have seen countless visions about this nation also remember the rich are getting richer and the poor getting poorer; the bread is not going round. some regions are being maginalized so if e.g i pray in the south that i needed freedom now, i am d one who saw the biafra war, the oil wells saga , born to rule at d risk of other regions underdeveloped, when one write jamb and waec they seize d result 7 times just to marginalize one then just to hijack ones future, they paint one a rabel or militant;no job after graduation 4 seven to ten year, call a dog a bad name n kill it. So, if nigeria should devide it’s not a bad idea but not 2015. Nigeria is just a name so the welfare of the people is more important . If this so called nigeria divides like the tower of babel God still knows best. of what use is it, if u build a nation without first building the man?
brothers and sisters we are ment to live together.but you can leave with people that belive that you infidel
I am very optimistic that Nigeria will continue to remain united irrespective of the current enormous challenges facing us by Allah’s grace.
I am very optimistic that Nigeria will continue to remain united “INSHALLAH” regardless of the numerous challenges facing it.
ONE NIGERIA: PEACE, UNITY AND PROSPERITY.
Daddy thanks for dat message, all we need is change and God will help us
Whatever anybody may say,I am sure that God can not be mocked.God’s will shall surely be fulfilled.Many are talking based on their human desire but God,s desire stands firm and unchanging on our country, Nigeria.
let d will of God be done
let d will of God be done in nigeria bcos his thought is higher than ours
Pastors and people have forget Bible prohpecy for last day,read2timothy chapt3:1-5 and also the Bible say man dominate man to his injury.
this is voice of wisdom.
All of you that want this country to divide go and ask South Sudan. United we stand . Divided you fall like SS. So pray for the unity of our great Nation Nigeria
Breaking off has never been the best solution for any problematic nation.May be you should ask the sudanise and let them advice you better.The confession of our mouth alone is more powerful than any leader’s action.I believe IT IS WELL with nigeria.
Let us all pray for Nigeria. The present government is trying her best in the midst of detractors. I may be wrong but I feel majority of us dont like our nation. If you love Nigeria Please pray for her. It may not be possible to have a flawless government. All the parties have their negative side. There is no government that ruled Nigeria without mistakes. There is no presidential candidate that is flawless. Nigerian should learn how to love and support ourselves. America Australia UK and other relatively peaceful nations got where they are because they support and love whoever is ruling. They are patriotic. The love for the country comes first. Any negative prophesy for our country can be overturned by our collective will to survive the crises by changing our attitude of opposing ourselves. We should ask those who are promising us they will do better than the present government what has been their contribution in support of the present government. Have they showed enough love towards fellow Nigerian. Let us accept our failure to rally behind our government to get the right things done. Anybody that is pulling the present government down cannot do us good when he gets there. If you point one finger to a person at least three other fingers are pointed at you. When you pull your leader down to take his position. When you get there others will also rise up to pull you down and this will do our country no good. I pray that Nigeria will not break up. For God to hear this prayer all of us must work together and unite. Most nations of the world do not want Nigeria to be great for they see the future of Nigeria as a great country. Let us not work with enemies of our Nation to break it up. The Arab nations are not interested in Islamising Nigeria what they want is divide and rule. If they can divide us through religion it will be easy for them to turn us to their slaves. Those they are using to fight their country should realize that there is no gain in killing your brother. It will only reduce your population for them to easily overrun you. It is better to love than to hate. I pray we will all wake up from the spell of the devil. God bless Nigeria
nigeria is save by God grace and evil shall end boko haram shall end
Ur word from GOD will not fairl ,GOD will end to all d problems
i belive man of GOD keep up.
May God protect us in this country Nigeria.
God help us oooo
may be is afraid to die because of boko but the apostle of Jesus was nt afraid to die, that is why they spread the gospel all-over the world.
people are just being deceived with this holy Jesus.
since theirs paradise in heaven why are they still afraid to die because of their sin and wealth.Their prophesy are just thinking from their brain. BOKO are waiting to covert as christian what is this men for God are waiting for they will not go to convert unbelievers they will looking for their follow christian to convert to their church fraudulent men of God.poor people of the church will donate their effort for free to build school then poor people children cant get admission in that same school their poor parent worked for free becs of the cost of the school fees if the white missionaries made it very cost their parent them cnt go to school or even know how to read the bible they are using to rhetoric people.their own children are in the best school abroad.people should be wise look at Jeremiah in the bible or Daniel confronting king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon but this so call themselves papa or Go are waiting our leader every day but cnt tell them their mistake because they don’t want to pay tax to Government.The gospel now is an Enterprise and care what you will comment about this but that is just gospel truth
may be he is afraid to die because of boko but the apostle of Jesus was nt afraid to die, that is why they spread the gospel all-over the world.
people are just being deceived with this holy Jesus. since theirs paradise in heaven why are they still afraid to die because of their sin and wealth.Their prophesy are just thinking from their brain. BOKO are waiting to covert as christian what is this men for God are waiting for they will not go to convert unbelievers, they will looking for their follow christian to convert to their church fraudulent men of God.poor people of the church will donate their effort for free to build school then poor people children cant get admission in that same school their poor parent worked for free becs of the cost of the school fees if the white missionaries made it very cost for their parent them cnt go to school or even know how to read the bible they are using to rhetoric people.their own children are in the best school abroad.people should be wise look at Jeremiah in the bible or Daniel confronting king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon but this so call themselves papa or Go are with our leader every day but cnt tell them their mistake because they don’t want to pay tax to Government.The gospel now is an Enterprise and i dont care what you will comment about this but that is just the gospel truth
JONATHAN IS NIGERIAS’ PROBLEM, HE SHOULD GO.
God bless u sir for this advice that u do for us
No bi small matta bt oluwa dey let leave 4 baba God 2handle wt will b will surely bi.may God bless us all amen
My GOd will surely heilp this country in jesus name(Amen).
I’M NOT SURPRISED DAT DIS IS HAPENING.DIS IS D FINAL BATLE 4RM D PIT OF HELL.WOE UNTO HIM DAT DIVIDES DIS GREAT COUNTRY NIG.SO NIGERIANS BEWARE!!
may d good lord see us through this election and restore peace ,unity,oneness, and Godly love for a peaceful coexistence to rain in our country Nigeria. Amen
Divide Nigeria oh lord.
Nigeria has Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and all other minor tribes, if the Hausa for wot ever reason will fill they are entitled to power or the Yoruba alone, then there is no one Nigeria, Power must be distributed accordingly for Nigeria to be called one possible or not possible. Let thee be judged by the thought of thy heart oh you son of man.
THE POSSIBLE AND IMPOSSIBLE ARE IN THE HAND OF GOD. BUT REMEMBER WHEN MEN OF GOD SPEAKS, BECAUSE OF THEIR TONGUE (HOLY LIVING)GOD BACK UP THEIR SPEECH. IT IS WELL WITH OUR DEAR COUNTRY.
THE POSIBLE AND IMPOSSIBLE ARE IN THE HAND OF ALMIGHTY GOD. WHATEVER MEN OF GOD SPEAKS, GOD HONOUR THEIR WORDS.
may almighy god protect us from this problem in nigeria,and may god proivde us the good ones leaderhsip of hours just like prophet muhammad [saw].so the county can move smoothy for the masses.
If it is the will of God for Nigeria to divide, there’s nothing anyone can do about it.but if it is not the will of God, there’s still nothing anyone can do about it.
God’s will be done in Nigeria
God bless Nigeria
God will take control
Nigeria remains indivisible by the Grace of God.
i know God must oneday remenber nigerians and set them free the hands the wicked leaders that are putting that GOOD CONUTRY INTO SHAME AND DISGRACE.for OBJ SPEAKING CORRUPTION WHY IS THE MASTER OF IT.
MAY GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS U.AS THAT CONUTRY IS TODAY IS THE FATHER OF EVIL IN THIS CONUTRY NIGERIA.
Our hope is in God
GOD LOVES NIGERIA THAT IS WHY DIVISION IS NOT ALLOWED
Uka you dnt make coments that will put u against God when God sends his prophets he expect u to obey difine instruction pray against rebellion and dnt caurse urself unkowingly are u at all born again give ur life to Jesus n be save pray for forgiveness dear
PEOPLE SHOULD BE CAREFUL BY WHAT THEY SAY,GODS WORDS IS WHAT THAT SUSTAIINED THE WORLD TILL THIS DAY.THERE WERE ELIJAH AND THERE WERE PROPHETS OF BALLS,THERE IS KUMUYI,MBAKA AND THERE ARE JET OWNERS.MAY GOD GIVE ME DOUBLE PORTION OF KUMUYIS ANNOINTING.IJN.AMEN.TOBE
Daddy God bless you beyond measure
Kumuyi, is an example of a good religious leader, other should learn from him
Dont attack or dispute the prophesy of man of God but leave him with God to settle themselves if he is a TRUE prophet or NOT.
Despite the numerous fake prophets we stil have TRUE prophets of God so do not attack or challenge any one as God alone can and do that.by TONY EDACHE
Nigeria remain as its but let truth lead let pastor knw it self as pastor. minister has minister. senate has senate gov has gov all we need is changes
On my own point of view, to divide Is civilisation, liberty & freedom. In the bible, isreal left egypt, is that not divide?
may God have mercy on u all insuiting anointed man of God, remember u are placing a curse to urseif and ur generation, if God place a curse on a man no pastor or prophet etc will erase d curse. if u dont want to end up in hell with lucifer u better stop insulting d servant of God. do u know that God as invested so much on them, if u dont want to end up in hell stop that madness and God for mercy
Should the issue be just about Nigeria not breaking up and staying together as one nation or should it not be about treating all people in the so-called one Nigeria as really one people and one love indeed?
This is one voice to be respected! This one has never been a thoughtless talker! May you finish well in life and ministry!!! More grace papa!
Nigeria is bless already. weather d devil lik it or nt. this country belong to God, the creator of Nigeria knows hw to shepherd it.
may d lord hav his way…lets pray n hope 4 a beta nigeria
hello
Biafra is coming
If not oil nigeria can divide over nit , but why yorubas and hausas dont want nigeria to be divided ? As no president can control nigeria ,corruption is increasing day by day .
God bless you
may the lord bless you sire.
y the lord bless the pastor for us all
may the lord bless you , my daddy