Like we have had Pastors’ prophecies for 2017, there were 2016 prophecies too but this compilation is about the 2016 prophecies that never came to pass last year. Notable among the failed predictions include TB Joshua’s vision he saw Hillary Clinton win the US Presidential election among others.

Read the 9 prophecies that didn’t come to pass last year;

1.) ‘I Saw A Woman Win US Election’ — T.B Joshua

The General Overseer of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations, T.B Joshua, got the world talking when he predicted a win for Democratic Party candidate, Hillary Clinton, against Republican candidate, Donald Trump, during the November 8 presidential party election in the United States.

The man in the Synagogue, as Joshua’s teeming followers love to address him, had stated during a Sunday service that he got a vision that a woman would emerge as the US’ 45th President.

He said to an estatic audience, “I want to share with you what I saw in a vision 10 days ago. I saw the new president of America with a narrow win. That was 10 days ago. In a vision, it was a man that would have won the election. The Lord said narrowly 99 per cent voted for this woman and the woman narrow win (sic). I saw her facing challenges.

2.) ‘A Northern Group Will Recreate CPC’ — Primate Ayodele

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, is no stranger to prophecies. In fact, he reels out prophecies every New Year. Believed to have made many spiritual prophecies that came to pass in the past, some of the ones made in 2016 did not materialise.

Ayodele prophesied that “A northern party will emerge. CPC (Congress for Progressives Change) is not yet over. A group from the North will recreate the CPC with a northern person in charge.’’

In the nation’s political space at least last year, no group from the North has recreated the CPC which merged with the Action Congress of Nigeria and two other parties to form the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

3.) ‘Buhari Will Perform Well In 2016’ — Revd. Abidoye

Also, the Spiritual Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement, worldwide, Most Reverend (Dr.) Samuel Abidoye, predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari would perform creditably well in the year 2016 and surprise Nigerians with an improved and better government.

Although the military recorded key victories against insurgency in the North-East, including the capture of the dreaded Sambisa Forest, Nigerians are groaning under economic hardship and the current recession.

4.) ‘Peterside Will Be Rivers Governor’- Prophet Christopher Owolabi

Presiding cleric, Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Prophet Christopher Owolabi, said the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State would be removed from office in 2016 unless he prayed fervently against it. He also said the APC would win the governorship election in Rivers State.

“Fayose should pray very hard to overcome an imminent impeachment from office in 2016… I can also see, as it was revealed to me, the APC candidate in the Rivers State re-ordered fresh governorship election, Dakuku Peterside, being declared the winner of that election,”

5.) “Buhari May Be Killed” – Father Mbaka

Controversial Catholic Priest, Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka, warned of the possibility of some masterminds of corruption killing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Mbaka spoke while delivering his prophetic messages at the Adoration Ground, Enugu State.

He said, “Many people are planning, as it is revealed, to kill Buhari. There are many plans on how to eliminate his life so that corruption, embezzlement will continue.” But throughout 2016, there were no reports of plots to kill the President. So far, the President is hale and hearty. Also, the cleric said the President would expose names of looters which he never did.

6.) ‘Osinbajo May Go Missing After A Meeting — Kasali

Like other clerics, the General Overseer of the Hour of Mercy Prayer Ministry, Prophet Muyideen Kasali, unveiled some of his prophecies for the year 2016, on January 10.

Kasali, who is a blind prophet, prophesied that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would go missing after leaving a meeting.

He said, “Pray for Nigeria’s vice-president so that the enemies would not triumph over him, and that he won’t get missing after leaving a meeting.”

Nothing of such happened to the vice-president. In fact, many Nigerians have described Osinbajo as a workaholic.

7.) ‘The Queen Of England May Die’ — Prophet Iginla

In January 2016, the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, an Abuja-based pastor, released his predictions for the New Year. Unlike other clerics, Iginla’s predictions cut across various countries. Many of his predictions about Nigeria were correct. In fact, he warned that the country would experience economic recession and that is the current situation in the county now. But on his foreign predictions, one of the most controversial of them was that the Queen of England may die.

He said, “The Queen of England should pray for her health. I see strong challenge and should pray to see the end of the year.”

8.) ‘El-rufai Should Revoke Preaching Law Or Die’ — Suleiman

Following the furore that greeted the proposed religious preaching bill by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry declared that the governor should revoke the bill or die.

Though Suleiman’s pronouncement could not be classified as a prophecy, its weight made it controversial since it amounted to a spiritual decree. It also generated a lot of reactions on social media.

During a service, Suleiman expressed distaste over the bill, noting that such amounted to suppressing the freedom of religion.

“There are certain laws that cannot happen in this country. Not when Nigeria is under God. If need be, heaven will intervene over this matter. I am saying this to the Executive (Governor) of Kaduna State, revoke this law or die.’’

In his reaction to the declaration, the governor said he was sure to die someday but challenged the cleric to name the day he would die.

9.) ‘New STD To Emerge’ — Pastor Adeboye

The revered cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on January 1, also gave prophecies for the New Year.

About Nigeria, he said things were likely to get tougher before they got better but things would get better before the end of last year. He also said international natural disasters, floods, fires, earthquakes were likely to get progressively worse, until governments realised that these were part of divine judgments against those who pass ungodly laws.

Aside prophesying that a major war would be averted this year, Adeboye added that a new sexually transmitted disease would surface in 2016.

Last year, there were no reports of any new sexually transmitted disease. The only virus which made headlines last year was Zika virus.