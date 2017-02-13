The 59th annual Grammy Awards was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was a big night for Adele who won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.

Here is the full list of winners:

Album Of The Year :

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year :

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year :

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist :

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance :

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

WINNER: “Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album :

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance :

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyonce

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album :

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

WINNER: Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway — Barbra Streisand

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording :

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Never Be Like You” — Flume featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album :

WINNER: Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC FIELD

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album :

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon a Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unpsoken — Chuck Loeb

WINNER: Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Song :

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” —Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Performance :

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance :

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Slivera” — Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” — Korn

WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Album :

California — Blink-182

WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album :

22, A Million — Bon Iver

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

R&B FIELD

Best Urban Contemporary Album :

WINNER: Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Performance :

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance :

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song :

“Come and See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best R&B Album :

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

WINNER: Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Album :

WINNER: Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Rap Performance :

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance :

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song :

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo :

“Countdown” — Joey Alexander, soloist

“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane, soloist

“We See” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau, soloist

WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album :

Sound Of Red — René Marie

Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

WINNER: Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album :

Book of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um — Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

WINNER: Country for Old Men — John Scofield

Best Latin Jazz Album :

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30 – Trio Da Paz

WINNER: Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Performance/Song :

“It’s Alright, It’s OK” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton; Stanley Brown & Courtney Rumble, songwriters

“You’re Bigger [Live]” — Jekalyn Carr; Allundria Carr, songwriter

“Made A Way [Live]” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

WINNER: “God Provides” — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Better” — Hezekiah Walker; Jason Clayborn, Gabriel Hatcher & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song :

“Trust In You” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren & Paul Mabury, songwriters

“Priceless” — For King & Country; Benjamin Backus, Seth Mosley, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“King of the World” — Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, Becca Mizell & Samuel Mizell, songwriters

WINNER: “Thy Will” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams; Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album :

Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] —Todd Dulaney

WINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin

Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album :

Poets & Saints — All Sons & Daughters

American Prodigal — Crowder

Be One — Natalie Grant

Youth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & Free

WINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family