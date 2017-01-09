Police in Abuja have arrested a 22-year-old, Dominic Ogbaji for allegedly killing his elder brother, John Ogbaji, 32, for allegedly failing to give him pocket money.

The Cross-River killed his brother on the 2nd of November 2016 at Ajegunle in Mpape Village, FCT, Abuja.

Dominic who worked as a barber in his village, due to the fact that he was not earning enough relocated to Abuja in search of a better life. He allegedly went to Abuja to live with his sister but she referred him to his brother.

According to Dominic’s testimony, he informed his brother, John, that he wanted a job, but he was not able to get him one. He claimed that life became difficult for him as he said that asides feeding him, John was not giving him pocket money.

On the night of November 2nd, John gave Dominic N60 to buy bread and pure water which they had for dinner. Afterwards, Dominic demanded N4,000 from his brother to return to the village but was not given. At night, while John slept, Dominic retrieved the cutlass beneath their bed and slit his brother’s throat with it then took the N10,000 and phone in the deceased’s pocket before escaping for Cross River State.

The mutilated body of John was found by a neighbour who went to charge her phone in his room. She raised the alarm that got the police involved, leading to a manhunt for Dominic. The mother of Dominic and John was informed of the crime and as soon as the suspect returned home, she bound him and handed him over to the police from where he was transferred to Abuja.