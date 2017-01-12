A 22-year-old final year student of University of Port Harcourt, Henry Ochioka went missing on his birthday and has not been seen since then.

PUNCH learnt that the 400-level student of Banking and Finance left his residence in Ogbunabali, River State, where he lived with his parents, at about 7pm on November 25.

It was gathered that Henry, who went away with his laptop, was discovered missing around 8pm when his elder brother, Emmanuel Ochioka, returned from church.

He reportedly left his mobile phone behind but call logs on the phone were said to have been deleted before he disappeared, throwing the family into confusion.

His brother on Wednesday, said the family members were devastated by the incident, adding they had painstakingly searched for him without results.

Emmanuel said, “I returned home from church that evening when I was told Henry had left home. He didn’t tell our parents where he was going. That day was his birthday, and there was no plan for any party to mark it. He went away with a laptop, but left his mobile phone behind. All his call logs have been deleted, which makes us to be suspicious that something has gone amiss. We went to his school hostel; his friends said they did not see him. He is studying Banking and Finance and he is in final year.

“We also looked for him on the school premises and reported to the school authorities. But the school is presently on break. Every member of the family is worried.”