A mobster on Saturday, January 28 stabbed to death a 23-year old, Rabiu Dan Maraya following his refusal to surrender cash in his possession to the assailant in the commercial city of Kano.

The SS 2 student of Mohammed Vice Adamu Secondary School, Fagge, Kano, was on his way home from school when he was accosted by the mobster who allegedly ordered Rabiu to surrender whatever money was in his possession.

Rabiu had refused the order, it was alleged.

Enraged by Rabiu’s refusal, an eye witness alleged, the assailant, simply identified as Jay Jay Okocha who was in company of a friend, trailed Rabiu to a corner, where he stabbed him thrice in different spots at the back.

Rabiu had bled profusely and slumped, following which passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

Authorities of the Medical Centre, where he was rushed for treatment, pronounced him dead before arrival.

Immediately after, some policemen arrived the scene of the crime, where they arrested the suspect and took him to Fagge Police Division, where he was briefly detained.