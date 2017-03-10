The Cross River State Police Command has arested a 25-year-old woman, Hope Usang for keeping guns for her boyfriend to carry out his deadly operations.

Vanguard reports that the woman was arrested after investigations linked her to some notorious thieves in Cross River state.

She was arrested along with 21 other armed robbers after one of their victims, Paschal Bisong, laid a complaint at the police station.

Usang was said to be the custodian of the guns used by the armed robbers for their operations. This was revealed after two of the suspects, Emmanuel Edet-Etim and Idoreyin Usa, confessed to getting their guns from her.

Speaking to newsmen, the Cross River state Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, said:

“In our efforts to build a safe Cross River, we must not tolerate any form of arms proliferation. On February 24, following a report by one Paschal Bisong of a robbery attack, my men swung into action, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Emmanuel Edet-Etim and Idoreyin Usa.

The suspects confessed that one Hope Usang supplied them with arms for the robbery. When my men stormed Usang’s house, they recovered three revolvers, four rounds of ammunition, one pistol, one locally-made pistol among others.”

Usang who refused to name her boyfriend who she claims owned the guns, said:

“The guns belong to my boyfriend, a student. I never knew that he was keeping some guns in my house.”

The state’s Police Commissioner said the suspects will be charged to court on counts of robbery, molestation, kidnapping, murder, cultism, illegal possession of firearms and other things.