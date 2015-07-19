A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has offered to refund the sum of $250 million dollars to the Federation in return for immunity from further investigation and possible prosecution. However, approach has reportedly been rebuffed by President Buhari.
A top source told correspondent that the former minister has been reaching out to influential ruling party officials to prevail on President Buhari to accept her offer and let bygones be bygone. Mrs. Alison-Madueke had enlisted the support of several figures close to Mr. Buhari, including Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, to intercede with the incumbent president, an impeccable source revealed.
The former petroleum minster was one of the closest ministers to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and has beeen linked to numerous money-laundering scandals and deals that reputed the outgone administration of Goodluck Jonathan. Madueke oversaw several oil swap deals, the disposition of oil wells handed over by Shell Petroleum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and the direct looting of funds through the NNPC.
This, in some way, warranted former Central Bank Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, being forced out of office after he revealed that the NNPC had failed to remit more than $20 billion in oil revenues with the CBN.
According to a source, Madueke’s latest offer to refund at least $250 million to the government came after she learned that President Buhari’s scheduled meeting with US Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, would include a discussion of ways that the US government could facilitate the investigation, arrest and prosecution of some officials of the Jonathan administration implicated in the theft of billions of dollars and a variety of frauds that resulted in the loss of significant sums of public funds in Nigeria.
You would recall that earlier reports were made in the week regarding the former Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, succumbing to the President Buhari’s call on a possible probe of the Jonathan administration over some series of questionable financial transactions.
It was further disclosed that Buhari was unimpressed by Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s offer. A source said: “Mr. President considers the $250 million as ridiculous considering the amount of money Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke is suspected to have diverted into her pocket and those of others.”
Buhari is bent on ordering a full audit of deals and transactions done by the former Petroleum Minister and her cohorts in the various agencies that reported to her, sources said.
Reports have revealed that security agents who ransacked the homes of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, were able to lay hands on some revealing documents that are soon to be reviewed. Furthermore, President Buhari is reportedly focused on looking inward at the extensive embezzlement of security funds by appointees of the Jonathan Administration. Buhari has approved an investigation of how more than $3 billion in Nigeria’s defense budget was spent.
Earlier today, the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested and detained Gordon Obuah, a former Chief Security Officer to President Goodluck Jonathan. Mr. Obuah is reportedly being drilled over allegations of a multi-million dollar oil bunkering deal during the Jonathan Regime.
mr,president may god countiour to protect u i evry asfect if life. god bless nigeria.
Its pay back time!. My only regret is that past presidents and governors are going to enjoy their loot!
God will help our president to bring all the culprits to book, so dat our dear country will be free from d cabals.
recover of loot is good but nigerians will revolt if the probe stops with jonathans goverment, we know what tinubu did in lagos,we know of obasnjo we know of abudulsalami abubaker ,how salami took all the money reserved by abacha
That is a good idea, we need general probe because selective justice is injustice.
My opinion is this, the president should not have turned down the huge amount stolen since that will not stop his investigation.
Sai Baba. pls collect what’s collectable from all dat serve with jonaogogoro master, otuoke sorry oooh.
The truth here is that all the past governments should be probed, though it is a complete change of mind from what Buhari promised that past governments will not be probed which brings his integrity to question.
Anything short of comprehensive and all-inclusive probe will amount to witch-hunt, selective and re-vengeful measures. The probe should start from Buhari’s corrupt political associates and party leaders. This will make all Nigerians know and believe he is very serious about anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria. Honestly, what has been seen so far is nothing more than pursuance of perceived political enemies. This is not different from the “divide-and-rule” style is ever known for during his military rule. It seems Buhari has not changed and learnt any lessons from his past dictatorship.
if what they said is true he wonhave collected the money and use it as exibit against her
I dont think is true,gmb is now in america seeking help from us to trace nigerian looted money haba !!!!!!
Collecting the money will make the game a child’s play. let it be with her and let it continue to torment her till the hammer of justice falls on her, and the money taken away from her publicly and shamefully.
If you believe all these online bloggers, then you can believe anything. There are so many fake and false stories everywhere and gullible minded Nigerians are deceived.sorry pals
I knew it when it was rumoured that she bought a hand bag worth N30m barely 3months of assuming office. I knew she will finish Nigeria’s money, may Allison face judgment and all the houses she bought abroad confiscated
oh money dat belong to all nigeria only u want to embaszzle it .abey u beter go and drop what u have steal .work u no do 4 bayelsa see d money u dey collect ,eeh tell GEJ make he go drop he own wen he collect theif them————////////////
Your sin shall find you out.
what a man can do, a woman sure know how to do better.
Nigeria as whole need revolution not man but by GOD if not it will be very difficult for our blessed country its a pity for us the young ones but through GOD’s intervention we shall make it
THE GOD THIS COUNTRY CALLED NIGERIA WILL SOON SPLIT AS PREDICTED BY THE UNITED STATES,,,,,,,,,,,,, AS SO HAPPY WITH THE DEVELOPMENTS
Nigerians were funny people. May God help us!
The probe must be all inclusive and should involve not less than four past administrations of this country and should be exhaustive involving both former presidents,governors,ministers,senators,and all top government officials.Only this will make it morally tolerable nationwide and it would not be seen as a witch hunt
my humble President, well done for ur Good work of bringing our national glory that was once lost back, may God d father,son& holy spirit protect u direct u& ur path of administration,not to disappoint this nation tomorrow. give us ur attention on job creation to d jobless Nigeria who re looking for jobs,today jobs re bein sold& buy with money which re not good, help us on road networking eg..from d past administrations south east re lacking its road share eg enugu- onisha express road its very unacceptable,its like its use for politics,plz may God send head of state,come to our south east road rescue,people are dieing there, accident, like wise other part of d nation we need ur attention of focus,consideration on road but plz Mr president award d new south east road construction project& established a strong task force that will be monitoring it to its best, i trust u,because before u where born God no that u shall rule nigeria to its glory again in our time, more grace to u, well done,ride on,
God bless u nwanne
baba presidor may this God u are severing protec u from all evil.
those who storel our moni must be brought into book
Suleiman may al might protect u Mr President make force them to return the money,
Nigeria is getting better. please continue the probe
I am in complete support of this ceuaade except that I’m, at the moment, fully persuaded that Buhari seem to believe ‘all Northerners” are incorrupt aside those that had, for some reasons, stepped on his saintly toes. HE needs to work harder to convince us this isn’t the case.
Cant just believe this……..$250million in dis country??????
Probe all and not some to win our support if ur nt one sided.all presidents, governors,ministers,senators,house of reps.members etc,from 1999 to date,and you get enough money to turn this country around.there should be no friend no foe in a matter of justice and righteousness.
President should take up his probe from the administration that handed over to him period. No more no less
PMB continue ur probes from Badluck administration that handover govt to u. becuz Badluck does not have notion of how children ought play. But can only make a fool of ignorant in all sort of way. Shameless rogues