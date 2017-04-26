No fewer than 253 Nigerians previously residing in Libya landed at the Murtala Munammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos yesterday, April 25.

They Nigerians who voluntarily returned were aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines.

Officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) received 253 Nigerians (102 males, 140 females, 6 children and 5 infants).

They were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) after the Federal Government asked for its assistance after confirming that some Nigerians were willing to return home.

Addressing newsmen at the Hajj Camp wing of the airport where the returnees were profiled, the Director General of NEMA, Engr Mustapha Maihaja, represented by the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Abdullahi Onimode, said the deportees would be given some token to go back to their respective destinations.