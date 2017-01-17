One Matthew Oguntade has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife, Mary Oguntade during a fight.

The 26-year-old man Matthew lived with his wife behind the Anglican Church at Owode-Ijako, in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

According to the information by the police, the incident happened on Friday, January 13, 2017 at about midnight when the couple fought after a minor disagreement.

The community development association Chairman of the area, Iskilu Kareem, was said to have reported the case to the police.

He said he received a telephone call from a member of the vigilance group in the area that the husband and wife were engaged in a scuffle, adding that before he got to their house, the husband had strangled his wife, threw the body outside through a window and ran away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The Divisional Police Officer, Sango Police Division, Akinsola Ogunwale, a Superintendent of Police, later led detectives to the scene and took the corpse to the Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary, after which a manhunt was launched for the suspect.”

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said police efforts paid off the following day when the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.