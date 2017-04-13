For allegedly threatening to circulate nude photos of his 60-year-old retiree, a 27-year-old man, Moses Momoh, is cooling his heels in a police cell in Lagos State, PUNCH reports.

It was learnt that the secondary school leaver had struck a relationship with Pat on Facebook after sending her a friendship request.

The two lovers conversed frequently on Whatsapp, a telephone messaging application, where they engaged in virtual romance and sex.

It was gathered that Momoh later demanded money from Pat, which the latter refused to give him.

He was alleged to have threatened to post her nude photos on the Internet if she didn’t give him the sum of N1m.

The Benin-based sexagenarian was said to have reported the case at the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State.

A police source said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Ibrahim, asked operatives in the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case and apprehend the suspect.

She said, “In the course of investigation, we discovered that the man lied about his age; he told the woman he was 47 years old. When the woman saw his profile pictures, she queried him. He replied the woman that pictures could be deceptive.

“The woman told him she was 60 years old and since the age difference was insignificant, they started a relationship.

“They were always talking on the telephone, making video calls and having video romance and video sex. The woman was, however, unaware that he was storing the information in his phone.

“She said he later started requesting money from her and when she could no longer bear his frivolous demands, she blocked him on Facebook and Whatsapp. However, the suspect opened new accounts and sent her messages. He also called her with his friend and mother’s telephone numbers.

“He later sent some of her nude photos to her and threatened that if she didn’t send him N1m, he would post the pictures on the Internet.”

The source said the retiree immediately reported the case to the police.

Some policemen reportedly positioned themselves at a Lagos hotel where the duo had agreed to meet.

“When he entered the hotel room, he asked her to go and shower. He also undressed. The woman, after bathing, asked him to get her a drink. He had stepped out when she quickly alerted the police to his presence in the room. He was then arrested,” the source added.

However, the Kogi State indigene, who lived with his parents in the Alagbado area of Lagos, said Pat sent the photos to him of her own volition.

He said after their friendship started on Facebook, Pat blocked him because she suspected he was not trustworthy.

He said, “I got her phone number from her Facebook page and called her. We reconciled and our relationship blossomed.