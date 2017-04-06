An attack on a 27-year-old amateur footballer, Henry Esin on Saturday, April 1near a nightclub in Bangor has led to his death.

North Wales Police found the father of two unconscious on the ground on Dean Street close to Peep nightclub in the early hours of Saturday. Officers performed CPR and he was rushed to Ysbyty Gwynedd and then to Stoke hospital where he died on Monday, April 3.

A murder investigation into his death is ongoing.

A 26-year-old man from the Bangor area was arrested after the attack, and has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder following Esin’s death. He is still in police custody after detectives were granted an extension to the time they can hold him to question him.

Detectives believe there may have been an altercation inside Peep which led to the deadly assault, and have asked anyone who saw anything or who may have footage from the evening to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Brian Kearney said police were called at 1.53am on Saturday, following reports that a man had been found in an unconscious state outside the nightclub.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public, police officers, paramedics and medical teams involved the victim tragically died at hospital in Stoke. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.”

