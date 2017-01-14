Three students and two members of the staff of the Turkish International School along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway were Friday night kidnapped, Vanguard reports.

The report further states that the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but could not give concrete details. Oyeyemi said “from the information at my disposal, the victims were student and staff. We don’t know if some Nigerian staff members are among’.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command has deployed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as other police operatives to move there. He has directed that the abducted persons must be rescued unhurt”