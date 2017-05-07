30 students, two teachers and the bus driver were killed in a bus accident in Tanzania.

They were killed in the crash on Saturday, May 6 in the Rhotia area, about 150 kilometers (92 miles) northeast of the popular tourist city of Arusha. Six students were injured and one managed to walk away unharmed.

As the country mourns, political rivals have managed to put aside their differences in a show of unity as President John Magufuli and the main opposition party, Chadema, urged their supporters to come together to grieve for the victims from the Lucky Vincent Primary School who were headed to Karatu township for a study tour.

“This is a nation tragedy. Its very sad and shocking to learn we lost our beloved 30 pupils, their teachers and a driver in terrible road accident,” Magufuli said in a statement delivered via Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo.

The school’s deputy headmaster, Longino Vincent, said 90 students were traveling to Karatu for a joint examination with a sister school, Tumaini Primary in Karatu.

“They were in three different cars — two owned by our school and the other one which was involved in the accident, was hired,” he said. The other two buses were not involved in the crash.