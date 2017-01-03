The 30 year-old, Isyaka Dahiru, who married two women on New Year’s eve said the marital issues he had with his ex-wife and the deep love both women showed him prompted his decision.

He revealed this on Sunday, January 1 while speaking to Daily Nigerian.

“I have been dating one of the wives, Rashida, since before I divorced my first wife. My life ambition was to marry only two wives. But after the divorce, I met Khadija at my workplace and I fell in love with her. There is good understanding among us. They call themselves sisters, eat together in the same plate. They are just sisters. I love them both with equal degree. They showed me deep love and care too. They possess everything I need in a woman. So I couldn’t resist marrying them both at a time” he added.

Asked if he would marry more women in future, Mr. Dahiru simply replied he could not predict the future