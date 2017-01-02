A 30-year-old man, Isyaka Dahiru, has married two women at the same time in Nasarawa State prompting Facebook Users to blast him.

The event which took place on New Year eve, brought the number of his wives to three.

Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy from the state Federal Polytechnic, shared his pre-wedding photos with the two brides, Khadijat and Rashida.

He wrote: “The family of late Mallam Dahiru Ahmed invites the general public to the weeding fatiha of his son Isyaka Dahiru (Smiling Judge) and Khadijat and Rashida, which is scheduled to take place on 31/12/2016 at Muhd Adi residence behind RCM School Doma, off Ruttu Road by 10am.”

The second wedding took place an hour later at Sakora Dakashi Street off Lafia Road, while reception followed immediately at the groom’s residence along Lafia Road in Doma Local Government Area.

A Facebook user, Eedris Sule said, “Because your religion permits you to marry up to four wives does not mean you should turn yourself into a he-goat.”

Desmond_Folks wrote: “And he gladly made this public. You shoyld be ashamed. I don’t even blame you, I blame the women. Two on the same day? What are the women thinking sef?

Makarfi Adams wrote: “Such a person will die young. You are 30 and have 3 wives already? Just dig your grave. Idiot.”