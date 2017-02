A 300 level Education Economic student of the Imo State University, Chidi Opara was shot and killed by a suspected cult member on Wednesday night, February 22.

It was gathered that the alleged cultist confronted the 24-year-old student around Bishop Court Area (IMSU backgate) and attempted to snatch his phone. When the deceased resisted, the alleged cultist reportedly pulled out his gun and shot Chidi to death. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary.

See Graphic Photo Below;

Photo