Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old suspect, Olawasegun Oladimeji for vandalising Toyota cars in Victoria Island.

The suspect confessed that a spare part dealer in Ladipo International Market was the one who gave him the specifications of cars to vandalise.

The suspect, a barber by profession, was arrested in Lekki last week by the RRS officials, barely six weeks after he regained freedom from Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

The suspect, according to report had just vandalised some vehicles around Lekki before he was apprehended by the RRS’s patrol team.

Found in his possession were several body parts of Toyota Corolla and mobile phones, which he stole from the garage guards, who were sleeping when he broke in.

He disclosed that he was released from prison in November, 2016 after he was convicted for three months for removing Toyota body parts in another garage in Apapa, in July, 2016.

According to him he carried out his activities with help from Chidozie Onyema (32) and Ananyor Chukwu (33).