The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 34-year-old man, Kingsley Okolo at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja for trafficking cocaine.

He was caught after his luggage containing new foot wears, was discovered to have whitish substance concealed in them that tested positive for cocaine.

The illicit substance weighed 9.150kgs according to statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju.

“The discovery was made in a shipment of shoes during inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The cocaine was industrially concealed in the soles of new foot wears. It was the last arrest of 2016 at the Abuja airport with an estimated value of 3.8 million pounds.

34 year old suspect, Kingsley Okolo, who is a motorcycle parts dealer, said that he was offered the N1 million to smuggle the drugs to Nigeria. Investigation is on going and the suspect is cooperating with our team of undercover officers,” he said.