A 34-year-old man drank local insecticide, Sniper in the presence of his twin brother and his wife after suffering a bout of depression.

The victim, Taiwo Ariyo died at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos despite efforts to save his life.

PUNCH gathered that Taiwo had expressed sadness over the alleged uncaring attitude of their United States of America-based father, Mr. Clement Ariyo.

Clement, a pathologist with the Red Cross Society, was said to have married two wives.

While Taiwo’s mother had three children, the second wife had two.

It was alleged that Clement was always sending money to his second wife and her children while neglecting the three children of the first wife.

It was further learnt that Taiwo, who became depressed over the matter, headed for the house of his stepmother on Shaba Ojo Street, Igando, on Saturday.

The twin brother, Kehinde, was reported to have urged him to leave the place, but he refused.

Kehinde reportedly made a call to the victim’s wife.

On sighting the pregnant wife, the Premier Lotto agent drank the insecticide and slumped.