A 35-year-old man, Abiola Hamzat has been apprehended by the Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing 20 bags of cement from a brick-making company in the Agbado area of the state.

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology graduate was arrested alongside his accomplice, Adebayo Kazeem, 32, after stealing the items from their work place, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr. Hamzat, a father of three, allegedly stole the bags of cement from the company a day after he was promoted to the post of a supervisor with a financial reward of N215,000 per month.

The police said the suspect started work at the factory as a Contract Security from where he rose to become an operator.

“However, he was formally promoted three days ago to the post of a Supervisor, when the company’s management discovered that he was a university graduate,” the police quoted a source as saying.

Messrs. Hamzat and Kazeem were arrested last Thursday after allegedly moving the 20 bags of cement out of the factory.