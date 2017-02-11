Special prayers were offered for the full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari by hundreds of thousands of Muslims from about 350 Jumma’at mosques across Borno State yesterday.

The special prayers which were led by the Imams of the mosques were at the instance of the Chief Imam of the state, Alhaji Laisu Ahmed following a letter from Governor Kashim Shettima.

The 350 mosques are those allowed by the security challenge in the state to function from the 542 Jumma’at mosques in the state. Ahmed reportedly mobilised his colleagues after receiving the governor’s letter.

William Naga, chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno, received a similar letter entitled, ‘Request for Intensification of prayers for the complete recovery of Mr President’.

The governor in the letter requested the Chief Imam and the CAN to “kindly request Imams of all Jumma’at mosques and leading pastors in all churches across Borno state to lead Muslim and Christian worshipers today (Friday) and coming Sunday, to intensify prayers for the quick and full recovery of our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari.