A 39-year-old man, Victor Akagha has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for sleeping with four secondary school boys he lured into gay relationship.

According to a statement released by RRS, the Imo indigene who lives in Lagos, was ambushed at the victim’s school, where he came to pick him with his car.

Akagha, a betnaija agent with several shops in Lagos had slept with three other teenagers before he was arrested by the operatives on 9th of May, 2017.

The suspect disclosed to investigators that he engaged his previous teenage lovers through facebook, adding that after meeting, he took them to eateries where he treated them specially to all sorts of meals. Akagba disclosed that he had been spending fortunes on his teenage lovers in order to make them feel comfortable and accede to his requests whenever he needed them.

He added that he bought new phones for them whenever he met any partner online. He explained that he bought a phone for his new partner, one Ikechi, 15, a secondary school pupil in Surulere, Lagos.‎

Ikechi told investigator that the suspect was to sleep with him when he was arrested.