Four people including a police officer have been confirmed dead in a suspected terrorist attack outside the British Parliament by an attacker who was shot dead by armed police.

Britain’s top anti-terror officer, Mark Rowley said on Wednesday, March 22.

The attacker ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the railing of the Houses of Parliament and exiting the car to continue the attack before proceeding to stab one of the armed officers protecting parliament, who later died.

At least 20 people have been injured, including three police officers who were returning from a commendation ceremony.

See more photos below;

Watch The Moment People Started Fleeing Parliament As Gunshots Were Fired;