The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, March 9 secured the conviction of four counterfeit currency dealers before Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court Kebbi State, on a four count charge of conspiracy and possession of counterfeit currency.

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested the convicts, Usman Ahmed, Isiyaku Mohammed, Mohammed Abubakar Badadi and Rilwanu Abdullahi at Birnin Kebbi while in possession of a sum of N583,000, in fake one thousand Naira notes.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment on each of the four count charge. The sentence is to run concurrently.